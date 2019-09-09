THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket licence plate auction raises B25mn for road safety

PHUKET: The Phuket licence plate auction held over the weekend at the Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town raised B25 million to go towards road-safety projects, Phuket Land Transportation Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha has announced.

transportaccidentsSafety
By The Phuket News

Monday 9 September 2019, 12:40PM

The licence plate auction held over the weekend raised more than B25 million for road-safety projects. Photo: PR Dept

« »

The auction was for licence plates featuring the Thai lettersขก (“Kor Gor”) and for the first time online bidders will be able to take part. (See story here.)

As expected, the largest winning bid this year was for the lucky number 9999, which was sold for B710,000 on Saturday.

The smallest winning bids were for B14,000, for licence plates 7373 and 6060.

In total, the auction raised B25,581,222, Mr Banyat said.

Last year, the auction raised B22,968,132. (See story here.)

At the official opening of the this year’s auction, Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana explained, “The Department of Land Transport uses this money for road-accident prevention and reduction campaign in all provinces, such as the road-safety campaigns held during festivals such as the New Year Festival, Songkran Festival and important festivals in each province

The auction funds are also used to educate and promote road safety to young motorists, projects to train professional drivers and for car safety inspections “to make sure the vehicles people drive are absolutely safe”, he said

“In addition, those who take part in the auction will have the opportunity to make merit, as part of the funds raised will be used to purchase assistive devices for people with disabilities from road accidents,” he added. (See story here.)

 

