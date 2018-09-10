THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
Phuket licence plate auction raises over B22mn

PHUKET: An auction of special licence plates held over the weekend raised almost B23 million for the national Road Safety Fund, which stages road-safety campaigns and provides support for victims of road accidents.

By The Phuket News

Monday 10 September 2018, 03:03PM

The auction, held at Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town on Saturday (Sept 8) and Sunday (Sept 9), raised B22,968,132. Photo: PR Dept

The auction, held at Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town on Saturday (Sept 8) and Sunday (Sept 9), raised B22,968,132. Photo: PR Dept

The auction, held at Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town on Saturday (Sept 8) and Sunday (Sept 9), raised B22,968,132.

Up for auction were car-registration plates with the Thai letters ‘KorSor (กษ).

As is tradition, the top-priced item to sell was the licence plate bearing the numbers ‘9999’, with KorSor 9999 being sold for B1 million on Saturday and for Sunday the number ‘1’ was the top-priced of the lucky licence plates which was sold for B580,000. While the lowest priced plate of the two days was ‘3300’ which was sold for B29,000.

Department of Land Transport Deputy Director-General Jongrak Kitsamrankhun presided over the opening ceremony on Saturday, accompanied by Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).

“So far these auctions have raised B260,243,498 in funds to provide assistance to victims of road accidents,” he said.

“This auction has attracted interest from 384 registered bidders, with the minimum bids totaling B884,000,” he added. (See story here.)

Mr Jongrak pointed out that the funds also go towards staging road-safety awareness campaigns for the New Year and Songkran periods, notoriously known as the ‘Seven Days of Danger’, as well as providing assistance to people left permanently disabled by road accidents.

An auction held in March raised a total of B26mn for licence plates bearing the Thai letters ‘KorLor’ (กล). (See story here.)

 

 

Kurt | 11 September 2018 - 10:58:23 

Skip road safety campaigns. Is it not clear by now to RTP that only traffic law enforcement would work?
But there is no sufficient traffic law enforcement. Just a bit lazy police hanging at certain road block points for 'helmet and license fines'. After being fined, you may drive on without driving license. RTP laugh stock thai opera work.

