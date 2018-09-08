THE PAVILIONS PHUKET EPL Prediction Competition 2018-2019 Kata Rocks
PHUKET: The annual auction of specially designed Phuket licence plates with lucky numbers in the ’กษ’ (KS) series began at The Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town, with first license plate being sold for B180,000.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 8 September 2018, 04:36PM

The auction for special ’lucky’ licence plates opened at The Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town today (Sept 8). Photo: PR Dept

Department of Land Transport Deputy Director-General Jongrak Kitsamrankhun presided over the opening ceremony, accompanied by Capt Boworn Phromgaewngam Deputy Director of the Phuket branch of the Internal Security Operations Command (ISOC).

Also present among the more than 100 participants at the auction was Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha, who explained that event was the 13th time the DLT had arranged such auctions across the country, including in Phuket.

“So far these auctions have raised B260,243,498 in funds to provide assistance to victims of road accidents,” he said.

The current auction is for 301 licence plates for passenger cars of no more than seven people, he said.

Central Phuket

“This auction has attracted interest from 384 registered bidders, with the minimum bids totaling B884,000,” he added.

Mr Jongrak pointed out that the funds also go towards staging road-safety awareness campaigns for the New Year and Songkran periods, notoriously known as the ‘Seven Days of Danger’, as well as providing assistance to people left permanently disabled by road accidents.

The first licence plate to go under the hammer today was กษ 8899, sold to Sunna Srimueang of the Phuket Provincial Administration Organisation (PPAO, or OrBorJor) for B180,000.

 

 

