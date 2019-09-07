THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket lucky licence plates up for auction

Phuket lucky licence plates up for auction

PHUKET: Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana today (Sept 7) officially opened the 16th auction of Phuket licence plate numbers, held as part of the nationwide campaign by the Department of Land Transport to raise funds for road-safety awareness and to help victims of road accidents.

By The Phuket News

Saturday 7 September 2019, 03:25PM

Phuket Governor Phakaphong Tavipatana officially opened the 16th auction of Phuket licence plate numbers at The Metropole Hotel today (Sept 7) . Photo: PR Dept

Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha said that previous license plate auctions held in Phuket had raised more than B306.86 million. Photo: PR Dept

Many of the licence plate numbers are considered lucky. Photo: PR Dept

Also at The Metropole Hotel in Phuket Town today to mark the opening of the two-day event were Phuket MP Nattee Tinsakhu of the Palang Pracharath Party and Phuket Land Transport Office (PLTO) Chief Banyat Kantha.

Mr Banyat said that previous license plate auctions held in Phuket had raised a total of B306,861,133.

The auction launched today is for licence plates featuring the Thai letters ขก (“Kor Gor”) and for the first time online bidders will be able to take part, he said.

A total of 399 people had registered to take part in the auction before today, he added.

Governor Phakaphong said, “It is well known that road accidents cause damage to lives and property, resulting in very bad economic and social damage to the nation. The Department of Land Transport uses all proceeds from these auctions to support and promote road-safety activities.

“The Department of Land Transport uses this money for road-accident prevention and reduction campaign in all provinces, such as the road-safety campaigns held during festivals such as the New Year Festival, Songkran Festival and important festivals in each province,” he said.

The auction funds are also used to educate and promote road safety to young motorists, projects to train professional drivers and for car safety inspections “to make sure the vehicles people drive are absolutely safe”, he said

“In addition, those who take part in the auction will have the opportunity to make merit, as part of the funds raised will be used to purchase assistive devices for people with disabilities from road accidents,” he added.

“We hope that the people of Phuket and nearby provinces will have the opportunity to own the license plate that they want, while raising funds for charities and for the benefit of society in order to help people be safe in using cars on the road,” Gov Phakaphong said.

 

