PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: First Covid-19 death in Thailand in 2 months! Four new holidays in 2021! || December 29

PHUKET XTRA - December 29 || Brought to you by PVCPhuket.com First Covid-19 death in Thailand in 2 months, Bangkok closures |:| No migrants infected in Phuket |:| New PPAO President speaks |:| 47 baby turtles hatch, head to sea in Phang Nga |:| Four new holidays in 2021 |:| Soi Dog passes 500k sterilisations Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket



By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 29 December 2020, 06:21PM