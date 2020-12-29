Second nest of baby leatherback turtles hatch at Bang Khwan Beach

PHUKET: A total of 47 baby leatherback turtles hatched and successfully made their way into the sea from a nest on Bang Khwan Beach last night (Dec 28), the Department of Marine and Coastal Resources (DMCR) has reported.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 29 December 2020, 04:54PM

At about 10:50pm, DMCR officials went to examine the nest on Bang Khwan Beach in Moo 7, Khok Kloi, Phang Nga, just north of Phuket. The examination came after CCTV surveillance showed that the sand on top of the nest began to sink, indicating that the baby turtles below were hatching.

“Officials examined all 47 of the baby turtles and found that they were strong enough. Therefore, officials released all of them to the sea,” the DMCR explained in a report posted late last night.

“However, eight baby turtles were weak and needed to be taken care of before being released,” the report added.

After excavating the nest to check whatever eggs remained, officers found 53 eggs that had not been fertilized and that 13 baby turtles had died in the nest. “Thus 45.5% of 121 eggs had hatched successfully,” the DMCR noted.

The hatching and releasing of the baby turtles last night was witnessed by some 100 officers and local people.

The hatching last night was the second such hatching at Bang Khwan Beach this month after 72 baby leatherback turtles hatched and made their way into the sea there just over a week ago.