Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket

PHUKET: Mass random swab tests of hundreds of migrant workers from camps all across the island have so far failed to identify any workers infected with COVID-19, the Phuket health chief has revealed.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 29 December 2020, 11:16AM

A random selection of hundreds of Myanmar workers across the island have been called in for random swab tests for COVId-19. Photo: Phuket City Municipality

The campaign to conduct random tests started last week as part of the response to the outbreak from Samut Sakhon, which has now spread to 38 provinces.

So far 140 workers from 87 camps in Mueang District have been tested, as well as 70 workers from 34 camps in Kathu District and 166 workers from 91 camps in Thalang District, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News.

“So far we have conducted swab tests on 376 workers from 212 camps across the island, and we still have yet to find any workers infected with COVID-19,” Dr Thanit said.

The campaign is ongoing, he added.

“More random swab tests are being conducted, and more foreign workers had wab samples taken yesterday [Dec 28]. We are still waiting for the results from those tests,” Dr Thanit said.

The mass random swab tests are being conducted as health officials at municipalities across the island continue to screen migrant workers in their areas for elevated body temperatures in the hope of identifying potentially infected people before the virus can spread.

As of Saturday, 21,203 workers had been screened at 434 camps, residences and workplaces, including 126 workers who had recently returned from Samut Sakhon province.

No people suspected of being infected were found.

According to officials Phuket has about 59,000 migrant workers, mostly Myanmar nationals, which comprise about 80% of all the migrant workers in the province.