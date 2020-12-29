BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket

Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket

PHUKET: Mass random swab tests of hundreds of migrant workers from camps all across the island have so far failed to identify any workers infected with COVID-19, the Phuket health chief has revealed.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthMyanmar
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Tuesday 29 December 2020, 11:16AM

A random selection of hundreds of Myanmar workers across the island have been called in for random swab tests for COVId-19. Photo: PPHO

The campaign to conduct random tests started last week as part of the response to the outbreak from Samut Sakhon, which has now spread to 38 provinces.

So far 140 workers from 87 camps in Mueang District have been tested, as well as 70 workers from 34 camps in Kathu District and 166 workers from 91 camps in Thalang District, Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Thanit Sermkaew told The Phuket News.

“So far we have conducted swab tests on 376 workers from 212 camps across the island, and we still have yet to find any workers infected with COVID-19,” Dr Thanit said.

The campaign is ongoing, he added.

“More random swab tests are being conducted, and more foreign workers had wab samples taken yesterday [Dec 28]. We are still waiting for the results from those tests,” Dr Thanit said.

The mass random swab tests are being conducted as health officials at municipalities across the island continue to screen migrant workers in their areas for elevated body temperatures in the hope of identifying potentially infected people before the virus can spread.

As of Saturday, 21,203 workers had been screened at 434 camps, residences and workplaces, including 126 workers who had recently returned from Samut Sakhon province.

No people suspected of being infected were found.

According to officials Phuket has about 59,000 migrant workers, mostly Myanmar nationals, which comprise about 80% of all the migrant workers in the province.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

LALALA | 29 December 2020 - 13:40:58 

'random mass' testing....LOL, they having 59k immigrant workers and calling testing around 400 mass testing, randomly though. This is around 0.6percent. What a complete joke.

Jor12 | 29 December 2020 - 12:23:11 

K...why do you think that random "swap" testing is being done on migrant workers?

Kurt | 29 December 2020 - 11:32:39 

Surprise, surprise!. Swap tests failed to find infected migrant workers. So, migrant workers are cleared. Why not swap testing Thai now? Perhaps than you find infectious people. The focus on migrant workers only doesn't make sense.  Covid-19 doesn't check nationalities. Not accepting that also Thai can be the infection spreaders is ostrich behavior/inward thinking.

 

Phuket community
Sudarat launches new party

I will give you a name for the new Party. The Democratic People's Party...the DPP....(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

@CaptainJack, you are right. With Patong tunnel, light rail, submarines, more commissions to make. K...(Read More)

Mass random swab tests fail to find infected migrant workers in Phuket

'random mass' testing....LOL, they having 59k immigrant workers and calling testing around 4...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

@Svco. So your friend was fined because his driver license did not specify motorcycle ? And you com...(Read More)

Growth forecast for 2021 upheld at 4%

The government still has over 3 trillion Baht left for "infrastructure projects" next year...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

A friend was recently "fined" 200 baht because his drivers license did not specify "m...(Read More)

First COVID-19 death in two months

jamstock...no...(Read More)

Ministry seeks cabinet nod for registration of illegal workers

Is this a move of influential Sino-Thai families to secure their cheap labor force? The 'move...(Read More)

Phuket readies for Seven Days of Danger road-safety campaign for the New Year

It works everytime. I refuse to support corruption. Been stuck in Phuket now and most everytime I r...(Read More)

Ministry seeks cabinet nod for registration of illegal workers

'Believed' up to 1 million foreigners living/working in Thailand. Guess Thai Immigration no...(Read More)

 

