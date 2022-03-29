PHUKET XTRA - March 29 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket |:| Deputy PM says forget Songkran water splashing |:| More stable power supply hopes for Phuket |:| Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy dead Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Tuesday 29 March 2022, 07:45PM
