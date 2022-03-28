More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

PHUKET: Two 500kVA power lines from the mainland and the installation of a 500kVa transformer at a power station in Koh Kaew are hoped to mitigate the widespread minor power outages being suffered across the island by mid-year.

construction

By The Phuket News

Monday 28 March 2022, 10:54AM

The installation of a 500kVA transformer at the power station in Koh Kaew is hoped to helped mititgate the spate of outages that affect the island. Photo: PR Phuket.

Kitti Petchsanthad, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) Assistant Governor for Transmission System Operation and Asset Management, revealed the news during an inspection visit to Phuket yesterday (Mar 27).

The aim of the project is to improve the stability of electric power supply and increase the confidence of investors in Phuket, Mr Kitti said.

The project is part of plans drawn up after the power outage in 2013 saw all of Southern Thailand suffer an overnight power outage, Mr Kitti explained.

“For the Phuket area, there has been construction to expand the electrical system to meet the needs of people and businesses here. Since Phuket is a tourism city, we try to take good care of the electrical system in Phuket,” he said.

“EGAT is upgrading the transmission system by installing 500kVA lines from Surat Thani to supply ​​Phuket with the construction of a high-voltage power station at Phuket Power Station 3 [in Koh Kaew], “ he added.

The new power supply lines and transformer, when added to the existing power supply system, will serve Phuket’s power needs for decades to come, Mr Kitti said.

“In addition to being stable and reliable, it will give investors confidence as well. This will result in the development of the Phuket area for 20-30 years. This is where we attach importance to the development of electrical systems in Phuket,” he said.

In all of Southern Thailand, Phuket power consumption is second only to Songkhla province, Mr Kitti noted, followed by Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Trang.

Phuket draws 400mW from the national grid, mostly supplied from the Khanom Power Plant in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, but supplemented by power plants at the Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani and the Chana Power Plant in Songkhla.

“These power plants are energy sources that supply electricity to use in the Phuket area, but installing the 500kVA supply will link the power grid in the central region to the south, making it possible to extract electricity from the central region down to help in the southern area and then into Phuket, thereby enhancing the stability,” he said.

“In the bigger picture, especially with accommodation operators in the Phuket area, this will ensure investors and tourists alike that Phuket and the southern region have a reliable and stable power source with a highly stable power transmission system,” Mr Kitti said.