BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

PHUKET: Two 500kVA power lines from the mainland and the installation of a 500kVa transformer at a power station in Koh Kaew are hoped to mitigate the widespread minor power outages being suffered across the island by mid-year.

construction
By The Phuket News

Monday 28 March 2022, 10:54AM

The installation of a 500kVA transformer at the power station in Koh Kaew is hoped to helped mititgate the spate of outages that affect the island. Photo: PR Phuket.

The installation of a 500kVA transformer at the power station in Koh Kaew is hoped to helped mititgate the spate of outages that affect the island. Photo: PR Phuket.

EGAT Assistant Governor Kitti Petchsanthad in Phuket yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: PR Phuketration and Asset Management

EGAT Assistant Governor Kitti Petchsanthad in Phuket yesterday (Mar 27). Photo: PR Phuketration and Asset Management

« »

Kitti Petchsanthad, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) Assistant Governor for Transmission System Operation and Asset Management, revealed the news during an inspection visit to Phuket yesterday (Mar 27).

The aim of the project is to improve the stability of electric power supply and increase the confidence of investors in Phuket, Mr Kitti said.

The project is part of plans drawn up after the power outage in 2013 saw all of Southern Thailand suffer an overnight power outage, Mr Kitti explained.

“For the Phuket area, there has been construction to expand the electrical system to meet the needs of people and businesses here. Since Phuket is a tourism city, we try to take good care of the electrical system in Phuket,” he said.

“EGAT is upgrading the transmission system by installing 500kVA lines from Surat Thani to supply ​​Phuket with the construction of a high-voltage power station at Phuket Power Station 3 [in Koh Kaew], “ he added.

The new power supply lines and transformer, when added to the existing power supply system, will serve Phuket’s power needs for decades to come, Mr Kitti said.

Thai Residential

“In addition to being stable and reliable, it will give investors confidence as well. This will result in the development of the Phuket area for 20-30 years. This is where we attach importance to the development of electrical systems in Phuket,” he said.

In all of Southern Thailand, Phuket power consumption is second only to Songkhla province, Mr Kitti noted, followed by Surat Thani, Nakhon Sri Thammarat and Trang.

Phuket draws 400mW from the national grid, mostly supplied from the Khanom Power Plant in Nakhon Sri Thammarat, but supplemented by power plants at the Ratchaprapha Dam in Surat Thani and the Chana Power Plant in Songkhla.

“These power plants are energy sources that supply electricity to use in the Phuket area, but installing the 500kVA supply will link the power grid in the central region to the south, making it possible to extract electricity from the central region down to help in the southern area and then into Phuket, thereby enhancing the stability,” he said.

“In the bigger picture, especially with accommodation operators in the Phuket area, this will ensure investors and tourists alike that Phuket and the southern region have a reliable and stable power source with a highly stable power transmission system,” Mr Kitti said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted
Second black box of crashed China Eastern plane recovered: state media
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge
15 illegal migrants sharing a single Pajero nabbed in Kanchanaburi
Govt spokesman tests positive for COVID-19, forced to work from home
Thailand to continue treating COVID-19 patients with local healing herb, favipiravir
Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022
Dead body found in Phuket mangroves
Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?
Biden says ‘butcher’ Putin ‘cannot remain in power’
Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

 

Phuket community
Seafood festival underway in Saphan Hin as foreign arrivals plunge

Last paragraph makes no sense. Arrivals in January should be at least 50,000 a day (working back fro...(Read More)

Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues

Flip... flop... flip... flop... flip... ... ... flop Welcome to Thailand....(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Rich people are not going to want to reside in a developing country with a corrupted police force ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Patong public transport drivers shine again

Anyone stupid enoug to leave the keys in their vehicle and walk away is asking for trouble. Anyone s...(Read More)

Phuket marks Earth Hour 2022

Renowned resort city??? Who thought that one up! LOL. We didn't notice anyone turning lights off...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

Yesterday there were only 9 infected arrivals. Surely that reflects the low numbers of tourists comi...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

Venom in the tail. ..."Things come with certain limitations". These limitations give you a...(Read More)

Legal Matters: Got a million dollars?

@ Sir Burr, the answer on your question is: A Thai bureaucraat who arrives in morning at his office...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

The true Phuket tourism drama is contained in what ms Nanrhasiri is NOT talking about. It's a b...(Read More)

TAT Phuket chief touts B51bn in tourism revenues as arrivals stall

A new piece of TAT fantasy: The "Multiplier Effect". Let's wait for next TAT fairy tai...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Art-Tec Design
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
EPL predictions
PaintFX
Phuket Property
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Brightview Center

 