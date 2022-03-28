BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

PHUKET: Some 30 people gathered at Phuket Provincial Hall to demand action be taken over insurance companies refusing to pay out COVID-19 coverage claims. In total, 831 people in Phuket have been affected by the defaulted payouts, amounting to B98 million.

COVID-19healtheconomics
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 28 March 2022, 04:59PM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

« »

The group, led by Dechanan Suwanno and Winit Yuraman, submitted a formal request for Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew to take action to protect the people whose COVID insurance policies had not been upheld.

Three companies were specifically named by the group: Southeast Insurance, Thai Insurance Co and The One Company.

In January, the Office of the Insurance Commission (OIC) said that Southeast Insurance, which late last year had found itself heading for dissolution due to being unable to uphold policy claims, had not been approved for liquidation, stressing that all coverage for policyholders was still in place.

The swift clarification from the OIC followed a statement by the insurance giant to the authorities that it planned to cease operations.

Before that, in late December, the Finance Ministry revoked the business license of The One Insurance, formerly known as Assets Insurance, after it failed to raise its capital to solve its liquidity issue and settle Covid-19 insurance claims for lump sum payments.

According to the Finance Ministry, The One Insurance’s liquid assets stood at B162 million, drastically lower than the company’s outstanding claims that had surged to more than B2.44 billion. 

“There hasn’t been any action that should have taken place. Today we have gathered documents of those who have suffered from unpaid COVID-19 insurance claims,” Mr Dechanan said.

Mr Dechanan explained that the most common policies provided coverage of up to B100,000, but that most of the claims unpaid were for amounts not exceeding B50,000.

tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique

“Therefore we are calling for action that is beneficial to everyone from the said insurance companies, including submitting a petition to the Phuket Damrongtham Center [Provincial Ombudsman’s Office],” he said.

“I would like those who are in trouble to come and claim the right to receive compensation from the COVID-19 insurance that they have taken out," he said.

Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong and Thanat Kumsantia, Director of the OIC Phuket office, met the group to receive their complaint.

Mr Thanat assured the group that the OIC had launched an investigation into the failure of the companies to pay out COVID-19 claims.

“The Phuket OIC office has a complaint system. For those who have filed a complaint, we will keep track of the status of your steps in the process to order the company to pay you.

“If that process is not effective, the next step will be legal action [against the company],” he said.

“If the companies are deregistered or unable to pay, you will be paid by the fund, but that process will take time,” he said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

JohnC | 29 March 2022 - 09:11:53 

@kurt. Duh!!!

Fascinated | 29 March 2022 - 09:05:03 

No different to insurance companies all over the world in fleecing people. Very quick to take money, very slow, if ever, to pay out. Always check the small, small, small, small print- their legal teams know all the scams and sidesteps.

Kurt | 29 March 2022 - 09:02:40 

....Never before claimed any damage. So, I changed insurance. Didn't accept to be take for a ride.  Never trust a Thai insurance.

Kurt | 29 March 2022 - 09:00:08 

2 Years ago, after more than a decade having 1st class car insurance with same company, my car wind shield got a crack, was replaced. 2 Months later was insurance renewel date. Instead my premium went down ( car 1 year older, lesser value), the premium went up! Guess how much?  Up with what the new wind shield costed them 2 months earlier! So, insurance wise I was taken for a ride!  Never claimed

Capricornball | 28 March 2022 - 18:09:49 

And this just after the big push to try and attract wealthy foreigners...another demonstration of fly-by-night companies barely hanging on and getting approvals from the gov't to press on...and even if the gov't says no, shady ripoffs press on anyway. As many people have commented, Thailand has a long way to go before smart honest people want to do business here.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead
Ukraine says 5,000 dead in ‘catastrophic’ Mariupol siege
Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities
Phuket marks 253 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water splashing about-face? Billion baht beachfront claims in Bang Tao || March 28
Power outage to affect Rawai Pier area
Health officials advise against arbitrary ATK and RT-PCR tests
Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income
Will Smith slaps Oscars presenter Chris Rock on stage
Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted

 

Phuket community
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

Nothing will improve with continuing a outdated system with locally all that in the air hanging mess...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

@kurt. Duh!!!...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

No different to insurance companies all over the world in fleecing people. Very quick to take money,...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

....Never before claimed any damage. So, I changed insurance. Didn't accept to be take for a rid...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

2 Years ago, after more than a decade having 1st class car insurance with same company, my car wind ...(Read More)

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

The minor outages around the island are result of the poor condition of many of the pwer lines in no...(Read More)

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land

There we go again, in Thailand! In which smart country are many times dozens of officials running cl...(Read More)

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

So they only care about investors and tourists and not about residents? At least the residents will...(Read More)

Will Smith slaps Oscars presenter Chris Rock on stage

It should be noted that both Will and Jada initially smiled at the joke, then Jade gave will the loo...(Read More)

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land

I just hope the status quo doesn't change at this area, I love it here. I hope the land is never...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Art-Tec Design
CBRE Phuket
PaintFX
Phuket Property
HeadStart International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket
Thai Residential
Brightview Center
EPL predictions
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 