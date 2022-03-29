BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities

Anutin urges to forget Songkran water festivities

BANGKOK: Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has urged business operators on Khao San Road to forget plans to hold water-splashing activities during this year’s Songkran holiday period, saying their patience and cooperation are needed to avoid the risk of another disruptive coronavirus outbreak.

CoronavirusCOVID-19culturehealthSafetytourism
By Bangkok Post

Tuesday 29 March 2022, 09:00AM

Khao San Road is quiet during Songkran last year. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

Khao San Road is quiet during Songkran last year. Photo: Nutthawat Wicheanbut

The minister’s remarks came as Bangkok’s communicable disease control committee is set to meet later today (Mar 29) to consider whether or not to allow water-splashing celebrations at the capital’s tourist hotspot over the Thai New Year festival, as was requested by business operators in the area.

The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) had earlier banned water-splashing and other celebrations associated with the holiday - including powder-smearing - as such activities are deemed to increase the risk of contracting COVID-19, reports the Bangkok Post.

The move prompted businesses along Khao San Road, and other cities such as Chiang Mai, Phuket and Pattaya to jointly petition the government to reconsider.

Sa-nga Ruangwatthanakul, president of the Association of Business Operators on Khao San Road, said revellers are expected to spend between B50-80 million over the four-day holiday if authorities lifts the ban on water-splashing. Bangkok’s communicable disease control committee was supposed to consider the petition yesterday but postponed its meeting until today.

Anutin said the ban on water-splashing is necessary to reduce the risk of contagion.

“This year, other social activities aren’t prohibited, so please be patient for another year,” he said.

“We are preparing to classify COVID-19 as an endemic disease, so we need to have the cooperation of all stakeholders.”

Public health officials had previously warned that new infections could reach 100,000 per day unless precautions are taken during the festival.

The public health minister also called on those who plan to visit their families during the Songkran holiday to exercise extreme caution and avoid risky activities at least one week before travel to help keep their families, especially the elderly, safe from the virus.

Sinea Phuket

Suthat Chottanapund, director of the Institute of Urban Disease Control and Prevention and a member of Bangkok’s communicable disease control committee, said it is highly likely that water splashing will not be allowed as it is considered a risky activity.

“However, the committee is likely to announce the easing of more restrictions, including alcohol consumption in SHA Plus venues,” he said, noting group outings still aren’t recommended.

Dr Suthat said from Jan 1 to March 27, Bangkok saw 445 deaths from COVID-19, most of whom were elderly people with chronic health conditions. Some 75% of those who died, he noted, weren’t vaccinated or didn’t complete their COVID vaccination regime.

He urged individuals in at-risk groups to get their booster shot as soon as they can.

Yesterday, the Ministry of Public Health reported 81 more COVID-19 fatalities and 24,635 confirmed cases over the previous 24 hours.

The latest figures did not include 14,200 positive results from antigen tests.

The victims’ ages ranged from nine months to 94 years, according to the ministry.

Bangkok had the most new cases with 3,248, followed by 1,390 in Chon Buri, 1,328 in Nakhon Si Thammarat, 973 in Songkhla, 872 in Samut Sakhon, and 865 in Samut Prakan.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Teen racing on Phuket pier leaves boy, 13, dead
Ukraine says 5,000 dead in ‘catastrophic’ Mariupol siege
Phuket marks 253 new COVID cases, one more death
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Water splashing about-face? Billion baht beachfront claims in Bang Tao || March 28
Power outage to affect Rawai Pier area
Health officials advise against arbitrary ATK and RT-PCR tests
B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket
Roi Rim Lay praised for redistributing income
Will Smith slaps Oscars presenter Chris Rock on stage
Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year
Songkran water splashing to be allowed at certain venues
Russia, Ukraine set for face-to-face peace talks
Phuket marks 258 new COVID cases, two more deaths
SSO warns hospitals: treat COVID patients or be delisted

 

Phuket community
More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

Nothing will improve with continuing a outdated system with locally all that in the air hanging mess...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

@kurt. Duh!!!...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

No different to insurance companies all over the world in fleecing people. Very quick to take money,...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

....Never before claimed any damage. So, I changed insurance. Didn't accept to be take for a rid...(Read More)

B98mn in defaulted COVID insurance payouts hit Phuket

2 Years ago, after more than a decade having 1st class car insurance with same company, my car wind ...(Read More)

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

The minor outages around the island are result of the poor condition of many of the pwer lines in no...(Read More)

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land

There we go again, in Thailand! In which smart country are many times dozens of officials running cl...(Read More)

More stable power supply hoped for mid-year

So they only care about investors and tourists and not about residents? At least the residents will...(Read More)

Will Smith slaps Oscars presenter Chris Rock on stage

It should be noted that both Will and Jada initially smiled at the joke, then Jade gave will the loo...(Read More)

Claimants scrap for B1bn of Bang Tao beachfront land

I just hope the status quo doesn't change at this area, I love it here. I hope the land is never...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
EPL predictions
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Art-Tec Design
PaintFX
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
CBRE Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 