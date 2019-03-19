THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal shooting in Phuket spa! Jail in black leopard case! Cave explosion? || March 19

PHUKET XTRA - March 19 Fatal shooting at Phuket spa |:| Cave explosion injures 2 |:| Banned trucks in 2 accidents on same day |:| National water chief visits Phuket! |:| Jail for Premchai in black leopard case Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 05:50PM

 

 

French expat, pregnant Thai woman killed in motorbike collision in Rawai
Phuket spa shooter suicides in public park as children play nearby
Scheduled blackouts to hit Baan Manik, Rawai beachfront
Police hunt Phuket spa shooter
German expat dies in motorbike accident
Official inspects elephant camps after Big Buddha complaint
Men injured by bomb placed to protect bird’s nest operation
Phuket honours Rama V, the importance of decentralised government
Two injured in shooting at Phuket spa
Mains water supply shortages in Thalang
National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply
Cherng Talay to be hit with mains water supply shut-off
Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road
Power outage to hit Cherng Talay
Silence falls on plan to close ’selfie beach’ near Phuket Airport

 

Phuket community
Premchai jailed for 16 months, not guilty of black leopard charge

For how long is the old poor Thai couple in jail for plucking mushrooms in a national park?? How is...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

ok the truck should not have been there, but the motorbike was apparently overtaking over a double y...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

One wonders who the real troll is... . I use the road on a regular basis and it IS dangerous if one ...(Read More)

Silence falls on plan to close ’selfie beach’ near Phuket Airport

Of course "silence falls". Self declared important officials talks from a aircon office to...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Oh, and tourists do still come here and drive that road, reading the road signs and expect people, i...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

Where has the reader been the last decades, saying ' that is new to me', not knowing that in...(Read More)

Mains water supply shortages in Thalang

So far only read about & experience water shortage on Phuket island, effecting inhabitants and t...(Read More)

Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

You don't need to live here or be that intelligent to see Thailand for what it is, this road is ...(Read More)

National PWA Governor visits Phuket over failing water supply

Wow, things become serious. Is there already a plan to forbid the unneeded use of water during Sonkr...(Read More)

Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran

Hope TAT or Phuket Government make international public statements that after 01 April Phuket has no...(Read More)

 

