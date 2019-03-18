THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Two banned trucks hit two motorbikes on same day, same road

PHUKET: Two motorbikes were struck by trucks with trailers on Sunday (Mar 17) in two separate incidents on a road where trucks with trailers are prohibited.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 March 2019, 04:41PM

The accident that happened in the afternoon involving a truck, a car and a motorbike on Sunday (Mar 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike rider was taken to Thalang Hospital with a broken leg. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trucks with trailers are banned from using the road but continue to do so. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trucks with trailers are banned from using the road but continue to do so. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Sign are displayed on the road prohibiting large trucks with trailers. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the second crash in the afternoon of Sunday (Mar 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The driver and two passengers were injured. The driver’s injuries were described as serious. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both accidents occurred on Rural Rd 4015 in Bangjo, Thalang (see map below). The first accident took place at about 10:28am at which time Thalang Police were notified of a 22-wheel truck, including a trailer, hitting a motorbike.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police coordinated with Kusoldharm Foundation and OrBorTor Thepkrasattri rescue workers to find the motorbike driver injured at the scene. Rescue workers took him to nearby Thalang hospital where he was treated for a broken leg.

The second accident occurred later the same day at about 5pm. The accident happened on the same road involving another 22-wheel truck, a motorbike and a car.

Capt Kraisorn reported that there were three Myanmar nationals on the motorbike. All three were injured and taken to Thalang Hospital. The driver of the motorbike was seriously injured.

The latest accident on that particular section of the road highlights previous complaints from locals that large vehicles should not be allowed to use the road due to the dangers they pose on such a narrow, busy road.

Splash Beach Club

In August, 2017, the wife of a Cherng Talay police officer was killed on the same part of the road after her motorbike was crushed by an overturned cement truck. (See story here.)

The incident led to police setting up a checkpoint on the road to check that the weight of heavy vehicles did not exceed the legal limit. (See story here.)

Following Sunday’s accidents, locals again raised concerns about how large trucks with trailers were still using the road despite the existence of road signs and numerous casualties involving such vehicles.

Locals complained that police were not doing enough to ensure the safety of road users there, despite the fact that one of the victims was the wife of a local police officer. They asked police and Srisoonthorn Municipality officers to address the issue to prevent similar accidents in future.

 

 

DeKaaskopp | 18 March 2019 - 21:53:52 

"Ban the drivers license for 10 years"Oooh,that's what they do in Singapore or other 4.0 countries ? That's news.
"I drive this road often enough" Funny that someone who doesn't live here and doesn't understand why tourists still come here still drives on that road. What a load of BS from the troll.

Fascinated | 18 March 2019 - 19:44:32 

This road has become a very dangerous rat run for vehicles accessing Thepkassatri Road over the past 12-18 months.

Pauly44 | 18 March 2019 - 17:56:43 

Clearly Thai's do not follow any rules unless they are made to financially, the result is ongoing carnage, I drive this road often enough, these trucks are far too big for it, drivers an absolute menace on such a small road they come barreling along in such a reckless manner, but alas do not rely on the BIB to do anything except the usual rhetorical lip service, same same just different day.

Foot | 18 March 2019 - 17:43:44 

Maybe some sort of "Traffic Enforcement" police could be hired to patrol the roadways and enforce traffic laws.  Pull over such illegal vehicles as these trucks.  Enforce speeding, helmet, and safe driving laws.
Doesn't seem like it would be very difficult to make the roads safer.

Kurt | 18 March 2019 - 17:13:30 

Not enough law enforcement, and penalties are to laugh about.  Ban drivers license for 10 years, confiscate trucks for 3 months, than let owner pay B 250,000 to get the truck back.  I am sure than they not drive that road any longer. Uphold the law at such financial level that they go to respect it. Simple, in a 4.0 Country.  ( Like singapore)

