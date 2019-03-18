PHUKET: Two motorbikes were struck by trucks with trailers on Sunday (Mar 17) in two separate incidents on a road where trucks with trailers are prohibited.

By The Phuket News

Monday 18 March 2019, 04:41PM

The driver and two passengers were injured. The driver’s injuries were described as serious. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The scene of the second crash in the afternoon of Sunday (Mar 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Trucks with trailers are banned from using the road but continue to do so. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike rider was taken to Thalang Hospital with a broken leg. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The accident that happened in the afternoon involving a truck, a car and a motorbike on Sunday (Mar 17). Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Both accidents occurred on Rural Rd 4015 in Bangjo, Thalang (see map below). The first accident took place at about 10:28am at which time Thalang Police were notified of a 22-wheel truck, including a trailer, hitting a motorbike.

Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police coordinated with Kusoldharm Foundation and OrBorTor Thepkrasattri rescue workers to find the motorbike driver injured at the scene. Rescue workers took him to nearby Thalang hospital where he was treated for a broken leg.

The second accident occurred later the same day at about 5pm. The accident happened on the same road involving another 22-wheel truck, a motorbike and a car.

Capt Kraisorn reported that there were three Myanmar nationals on the motorbike. All three were injured and taken to Thalang Hospital. The driver of the motorbike was seriously injured.

The latest accident on that particular section of the road highlights previous complaints from locals that large vehicles should not be allowed to use the road due to the dangers they pose on such a narrow, busy road.

In August, 2017, the wife of a Cherng Talay police officer was killed on the same part of the road after her motorbike was crushed by an overturned cement truck. (See story here.)

The incident led to police setting up a checkpoint on the road to check that the weight of heavy vehicles did not exceed the legal limit. (See story here.)

Following Sunday’s accidents, locals again raised concerns about how large trucks with trailers were still using the road despite the existence of road signs and numerous casualties involving such vehicles.

Locals complained that police were not doing enough to ensure the safety of road users there, despite the fact that one of the victims was the wife of a local police officer. They asked police and Srisoonthorn Municipality officers to address the issue to prevent similar accidents in future.