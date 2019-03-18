Both accidents occurred on Rural Rd 4015 in Bangjo, Thalang (see map below). The first accident took place at about 10:28am at which time Thalang Police were notified of a 22-wheel truck, including a trailer, hitting a motorbike.
Capt Kraisorn Boonprasop of Thalang Police coordinated with Kusoldharm Foundation and OrBorTor Thepkrasattri rescue workers to find the motorbike driver injured at the scene. Rescue workers took him to nearby Thalang hospital where he was treated for a broken leg.
The second accident occurred later the same day at about 5pm. The accident happened on the same road involving another 22-wheel truck, a motorbike and a car.
Capt Kraisorn reported that there were three Myanmar nationals on the motorbike. All three were injured and taken to Thalang Hospital. The driver of the motorbike was seriously injured.
The latest accident on that particular section of the road highlights previous complaints from locals that large vehicles should not be allowed to use the road due to the dangers they pose on such a narrow, busy road.
In August, 2017, the wife of a Cherng Talay police officer was killed on the same part of the road after her motorbike was crushed by an overturned cement truck. (See story here.)
The incident led to police setting up a checkpoint on the road to check that the weight of heavy vehicles did not exceed the legal limit. (See story here.)
Following Sunday’s accidents, locals again raised concerns about how large trucks with trailers were still using the road despite the existence of road signs and numerous casualties involving such vehicles.
Locals complained that police were not doing enough to ensure the safety of road users there, despite the fact that one of the victims was the wife of a local police officer. They asked police and Srisoonthorn Municipality officers to address the issue to prevent similar accidents in future.
