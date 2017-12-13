The Phuket News Premier League predictions The Phuket News The Phuket News Kata Rocks
Phuket officials target deadly overloaded trucks

PHUKET: Officials from the Phuket office of the Department of Rural Roads (DRR) today (Dec 13) set up a weigh station checkpoint at an intersection where a 31-year-old woman was killed and her 3-year-old son left injured by an overloaded cement truck in August.

Shela Riva

Wednesday 13 December 2017, 04:54PM

The intersection, locally known as the “Baan Ya junction”, is at the junction of Rural Road 4015 and Soi Ban Bang Jo Nobthakaew in Moo 4, Srisoonthorn, Thalang. (See map below.)

“We are checking the weight of big trucks with six wheels or more to ensure that they are not overloaded,” said Phuket DRR Deputy Chief Teeradech Kumleang.

“Six-wheeled trucks are not allowed to weigh more than 15 tonnes, and 10-wheeled trucks are not allowed to be over 25 tonnes,” he added.

“If the trucks are found to be over the weight limits the drivers will be arrested and taken to court,” he said.

“This is to ensure the safety of others on the road. Today, we set up the checkpoint where there was a major accident involving a mother and her son a few months ago because there are a lot of trucks travelling on this road,” he said.

The roaming checking was launched in response to a slew of complaints from local residents that large trucks were still being driven dangerously fast down the road, Mr Teeradech added.

The mother killed in the horrific accident in August was Chattraporn Moonyai from Surat Thani. Ms Chattraporn, who was the wife of a Cherng Talay policeman, was pronounced dead at the scene after a speeding cement truck toppled onto her motorbike at the junction.

Police were told that Ms Chattraporn was returning home with her 3-year-old son after dropping of her other two children at kindergarten on Aug 1. (See story here.)

Mr Teeradech also explained that checking the vehicles would help to keep the roads from being damaged.

“There have been many complaints from locals about overloaded vehicles as they ruin the roads and create potholes, so we are trying to help look after the quality of the roads too,” he said.

“They are very dangerous, especially at night when people tend to drive faster.

“We will continue to check heavy vehicles about once each week for several hours at a time. The locations will also vary,” he added.

Police or other local officials may be involved in future checkpoints, Mr Teeradech noted.

 

 
Location

 
Fritz Pinguin | 13 December 2017 - 22:41:09

And please!!! Be after these overloaded cement trucks, which spill their load at the beginning of hills when changing to lower gears. Best example is the way from Karon to Patong after the entry to Grand Central or uphill from Kathu to Patong just before the steep left turn. It's a hazard for motorbikes!

Fascinated | 13 December 2017 - 22:39:54

This has become a rat run over time, a short cut between Thepkassatri and the Cherng Talay-Heroines road. Despite the signs vehicles that should not be on the road constantly use it. There is a school further along and dangerous bends but they just flaunt the lack of enforcement.

Matches 2 result(s)
Have a news tip-off? Click here
