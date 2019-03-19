PHUKET: A South Korean man and a Thai maid have been injured in a shooting at a spa near the Naka Market, south of Phuket Town, this morning (Mar 19).

violencecrimepolice

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 12:23PM

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

POlice investigate the scene of the shooting, at The Beauty Spa on Wirat Hongyok Rd in Wichit. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The South Korean man sustained serious injury in the shooting, Wichit Police Chief Col Nikorn Somsuk confirmed to The Phuket News.

Both the South Korean man and the Thai woman have been rushed to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, he added.

The shooting occurred at about 10:30am.

“We are at the scene investigating right now,” Col Nikorn said.

Police at the scene found blood on the floor in room No 19 at the spa, he confirmed.

Towels stained with blood were also found outside the spa.

Col Nikorn declined to reveal any further details of shooting.

“I can’t reveal more details right now. We are still investigating,” he said.

One witness at the spa told The Phuket News, “The man who was shot is the father of the owner of spa. The woman is a maid. That is all I know.”

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub