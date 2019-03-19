PHUKET: Two men have been seriously injured by an explosive device placed near the entrance to a cave used by a private bird’s nest operator on a small island in the northern reaches of Phang Nga Bay, east of Phuket.

crimeSafetypolicenatural-resourcesenvironment

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 March 2019, 02:06PM

One of the seriously injured men was brought ashore at Klong Kruat Pier in Krabi yesterday evening (Mar 18). Photo: Krabi Pritakpracha Foundation

One of the seriously injured men was brought ashore at Klong Kruat Pier in Krabi yesterday evening (Mar 18). Photo: Krabi Pritakpracha Foundation

One of the seriously injured men was brought ashore at Klong Kruat Pier in Krabi yesterday evening (Mar 18). Photo: Krabi Pritakpracha Foundation

One of the seriously injured men was brought ashore at Klong Kruat Pier in Krabi yesterday evening (Mar 18). Photo: Krabi Pritakpracha Foundation

The men, all fishermen from Krabi, landed on Koh Lao Dua – just six kilometres off the northern tip of Koh Yao Noi – to collect orchids.

Two of the men suffered serious injuries in the blast. A third man with the group escaped serious injury.

Police were alerted to the incident yesterday evening (Mar 18), when Ao Nang Police along with rescue staff from the Krabi Pritakpracha Foundation were called to the Klong Kruat Pier in Tambon Khao Thong to receive one of the wounded men.

At the pier, the rescue workers provided first aid to a 38-year-old man, a resident of Moo 6, Khao Thong, who suffered blasted injuries to his right leg, his right arm was broken, injuries to his left shoulder, left ankle and wounds to his face.

The man, who was not named in initial reports, was taken to Krabi Hospital for further treatment.

Another man, 25 years old and whose name was also withheld, remained on the island, police were told.

Officers said they were coordinating with Phang Nga officials to recover the stranded injured man.

Police were told that the men went to the island in the morning to collect orchids.

In the afternoon the three of them were climbing a cliff near the mouth of a cave when one of them stepped on an object that exploded, causing the injuries.

Ao Nang Police said they have requested that Phang Nga Police inspect the area.

Officers believe that an explosive device was placed by people hired to protect the bird’s nest operation from poachers.

Officers assured that they will continue their investigation into the incident.