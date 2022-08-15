Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Phuket crash, Hungry Ghost festival, Truck hits student as driver charged || August 15

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Phuket crash, Hungry Ghost festival, Truck hits student as driver charged || August 15

PHUKET XTRA - August 15 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Monday 15 August 2022, 04:55PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life
Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival begins in Phuket Town
Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup
Kata Beach to host music festival
New plan to allow later boozing draws flak
Power outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works
Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?
Chinese rate Thailand No 4 as tourists return
Phuket man nabbed in 100kg ice arrest
Chinese gambling kingpin taken into custody in Bangkok
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Death toll from Mountain B pub inferno rises to 18
King bestows royal pardons
Cops ‘sorry’ for missing body in car

 

Phuket community
Cops ‘sorry’ for missing body in car

Thai always get away with ...sorry..., and ...misunderstanding... Ever hear a Thai Official takin...(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

Real thai student education is falling down the international rating ladder, we all know, year after...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Dek is not defending the RTP, seems he agrees with all comments about RTP. Has he a bright moment?...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Don't talk about alcohol only. As the marijuana spirit is out of the bottle without law sufficie...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

@Fascinated Don't worry ! There will be enough places opening until 04.00 am.. Anyway,your &...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Almost 2 yrs now that hill road matter. When are the plans, drawings, time line new road constructio...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Dkk will be gutted that he can't dance til dawn....(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

@Kurt Kids are not taught in local schools that "Thai's are perfect "and that "T...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Just curious. Where are the power poles to be relocated to? The article says remove them but unless ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

RTP = Criminals in uniform. They think the laws they pledge to uphold do not apply to them at all. T...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Devas Lounge
Barketek
Thai Residential
Fastship Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
BDO Phuket
Phuket Property
Blue Tree Phuket
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
CBRE Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
QSI International School Phuket
Sinea Phuket

 