Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup

Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup

PHUKET: A 48-year-old delivery driver is facing a charge of reckless driving after the delivery pickup he was driving struck a child who ran out onto the road near the Heroines Monument early this morning (Aug 15).

transportSafetypolice
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Monday 15 August 2022, 11:21AM

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police were called to the scene of the accident, the southbound lanes of Thepkrasattri Rd just north of the Heroines Monument, at 6am.

Officers from the Thalang Police arrived with rescue workers from Srisoonthorn Municipality and the Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation to find Vikrom Prairit, a Mattayom 3 (Grade 9) student at Muang Thalang School, lying on the road.

He had suffered head and hip injuries on his right side. Rescue workers provided emergency first aid before rushing him to Thalang Hospital.

A grey, Bangkok-registered Toyota Hilux Revo pickup truck modified for making deliveries was still stopped in the right-hand lane, with damage to its bonnet and a cracked front windshield.

The driver, Boonyarit Chamchit, 48, was at the scene waiting for police.

Brightview Center

Mr Boonyarit explained to police that he was delivering goods from Bangkok to the bus station in Phuket.

When he arrived at the scene, the student suddenly ran in front of the pickup, leaving him unable to brake in time, he said.

Mr Boonyarit and the pickup were taken to Thalang Police Station.

Mr Boonyarit faces an initial charge of reckless driving causing injury to others while police continue their investigation, officers confirmed.

