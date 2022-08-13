Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

PHUKET: A Singaporean woman has died after the car she was driving collided head-on with a small tour bus carrying tourists back from Kata Beach last night (Aug 12).

tourismtransportaccidentsdeathpolice

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Saturday 13 August 2022, 09:36AM

Police and rescue workers were called to the scene, on ​​Patak Rd in Moo 4 Karon, on the west side of Kata Hill, at about 10:50pm.

Police and rescue workers arrived to find a silver Toyota Yaris with its front destroyed by the impact. A small white bus had also sustained heavy damage to its front right.

Four tourists, all from Singapore, were travelling in the car, police reported.

The woman, who was the driver of the car, was unconscious and responsive. She was initially rushed to Chalong Hospital along with the other three Singaporeans in the car, but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The driver of the bus and two guides also suffered injuries in the collision.

Some of the injured were taken to Vachira Phuket Hospital in Phuket Town, police said.

According to the preliminary investigation by police, the woman lost control of the car while navigating the winding road down the steep hill, resulting in the head-on collision with the small tour bus.

Police are continuing their investigation into the accident.