Tengoku
Tengoku British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival begins in Phuket Town

Por Tor ‘Hungry Ghost’ festival begins in Phuket Town

PHUKET: The annual Por Tor Festival has begun, with devotees and participating Chinese shrines across the island honouring the tradition of placating souls released from hell by welcoming them with offerings to make merit and to sate their hunger.

cultureChinese
By The Phuket News

Monday 15 August 2022, 01:13PM

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

Photo: Phuket City Municipality

« »

The Hungry Ghost Festival, or Por Tor Festival as it is called in Phuket, began with prayers and offerings to Por Tor Kong, the King of Hell, on Friday and continued on Saturday, with a small parade through the heart of Phuket Town.

The Por Tor Festival traditionally falls on the 15th day of the seventh waxing moon on the Chinese calendar, and Thai-Chinese people believe that the spirits of ancestors are released from hell to visit their relatives during this period.

Thai-Chinese people usually decorate their houses and altars with offerings to appease the spirits of ancestors who may come to visit during the festival.

For “homeless” spirits, those spirits without descendants to visit, devotees arrange a set of food offerings and place them at the back of their houses.

Offerings include a cup of tea, mixed snacks, Angku (red turtle cakes), Fa Gao (Chinese cupcakes), triangle-shaped sticky rice, fruit (usually pineapples, bananas and oranges or mandarins), desserts, a tipple of Chinese whiskey, and most importantly, one big red turtle-shaped cake.

Sinea Phuket

To commemorate the festival, Phuket City Municipality has hung red lanterns along the streets of Phuket Town, along with installing other decorations dotted throughout the town, including a small feature set up on the area beside the Standard Chartered Bank Intersection in the heart of the Old Town area.

As is tradition, turtle-shaped Angku cakes are on display at all areas where festivities are being honoured, and a parade will course its way through Phuket Town tomorrow (Aug 16).

People will gather at Queen Sirikit Park on Thalang Rd at 4pm, from where they will parade along Phuket Rd to the Bang Neow Shrine and turn right to make their way to the Por Tor Kong Shrine.

The parade is expected to conclude by 6pm.

All roads along the route will be closed to traffic while the parade is taking place. 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal Phuket crash, Hungry Ghost festival, Truck hits student as driver charged || August 15
Mountain B pub fire claims 19th life
Delivery driver faces charge after student struck by pickup
Kata Beach to host music festival
New plan to allow later boozing draws flak
Power outage to affect Kwang Rd, Wichit
Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works
Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?
Chinese rate Thailand No 4 as tourists return
Phuket man nabbed in 100kg ice arrest
Chinese gambling kingpin taken into custody in Bangkok
Salman Rushdie on ventilator after stabbing
Death toll from Mountain B pub inferno rises to 18
King bestows royal pardons
Cops ‘sorry’ for missing body in car

 

Phuket community
Cops ‘sorry’ for missing body in car

Thai always get away with ...sorry..., and ...misunderstanding... Ever hear a Thai Official takin...(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

Real thai student education is falling down the international rating ladder, we all know, year after...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Dek is not defending the RTP, seems he agrees with all comments about RTP. Has he a bright moment?...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Don't talk about alcohol only. As the marijuana spirit is out of the bottle without law sufficie...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

@Fascinated Don't worry ! There will be enough places opening until 04.00 am.. Anyway,your &...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Almost 2 yrs now that hill road matter. When are the plans, drawings, time line new road constructio...(Read More)

New plan to allow later boozing draws flak

Dkk will be gutted that he can't dance til dawn....(Read More)

Singaporean tourist killed in collision with tour bus

@Kurt Kids are not taught in local schools that "Thai's are perfect "and that "T...(Read More)

Kata Hill lane to close for electrical works

Just curious. Where are the power poles to be relocated to? The article says remove them but unless ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: What would the mob do?

RTP = Criminals in uniform. They think the laws they pledge to uphold do not apply to them at all. T...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
CBRE Phuket
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Thai Residential
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Phuket Property
Devas Lounge
QSI International School Phuket
Barketek
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
BDO Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
HeadStart International School Phuket
Fastship Phuket

 