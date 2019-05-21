|
|
|
PHUKET XTRA - May 21 WCGC Thailand FINAL! |:| Fake general swindling for animal skins? |:| Robber impersonates cop |:| Heavy storms for Phuket |:| Private hospitals warned, AGAIN! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 21 May 2019, 06:01PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
140,000 illegal thai workers in Korea. Wow. Obviously thai Immigration should check better on depart...(Read More)
Talking about thai NIDAL Polls: In BP of 19 May an article that according a NIDAL poll 31.25% of th...(Read More)
Was there any NIDAL Poll, proving that retirees, with their 800,000 Baht deposit are more hospitalis...(Read More)
can he explain why retirees need to keep 800k in the bank? Probably has no idea about that,not his m...(Read More)
Well done, PWA. You choose the most quiet hours at Phuket International Airport to shut of her water...(Read More)
My retirement visa is yearly from 15 September till 15 September. My International health insurance...(Read More)
See the look on his face, no sign of feeling guilt or sorry. This was not a thai buddhist monk, but...(Read More)
They know full well it's the short stay tourists that are not paying their bills. I'm sure m...(Read More)
Good PN Opinion piece. This 'action' is very thai. ."First do something, think about d...(Read More)
"No need to panic!" No, but on that web site are thai insurances only, just covering Thai...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.