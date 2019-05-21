Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fake general swindling for animals skins? WCGC Thailand Final! Heavy storms coming! || May 21

PHUKET XTRA - May 21 WCGC Thailand FINAL! |:| Fake general swindling for animal skins? |:| Robber impersonates cop |:| Heavy storms for Phuket |:| Private hospitals warned, AGAIN! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Tuesday 21 May 2019, 06:01PM

 

 

Phuket community
Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

140,000 illegal thai workers in Korea. Wow. Obviously thai Immigration should check better on depart...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Talking about thai NIDAL Polls: In BP of 19 May an article that according a NIDAL poll 31.25% of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Was there any NIDAL Poll, proving that retirees, with their 800,000 Baht deposit are more hospitalis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

can he explain why retirees need to keep 800k in the bank? Probably has no idea about that,not his m...(Read More)

Mains water supply to be shut off near airport

Well done, PWA. You choose the most quiet hours at Phuket International Airport to shut of her water...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

My retirement visa is yearly from 15 September till 15 September. My International health insurance...(Read More)

Senior monks jailed for fraud

See the look on his face, no sign of feeling guilt or sorry. This was not a thai buddhist monk, but...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

They know full well it's the short stay tourists that are not paying their bills. I'm sure m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Good PN Opinion piece. This 'action' is very thai. ."First do something, think about d...(Read More)

Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas

"No need to panic!" No, but on that web site are thai insurances only, just covering Thai...(Read More)

 

