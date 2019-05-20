THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

[VIDEO] WCGC Thailand FINAL 2019 || Phuket Golf

Over 400 hundred contestants, 6 months of competition, and hundreds of rounds of golf, we are now down to the last 22 teams! It’s World Corporate Golf Challenge Thailand Final!

Monday 20 May 2019, 09:19AM

Will the new champions be able to defend the nation's world title later this year in Portugal? Check it out here!

Produced by: JP Mestanza

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Triumphant Carballo prevails in three-way playoff in Phuket
Kim one shot ahead of Suradit at Phuket Open
Joohyung Kim takes lead at the Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019
Phuket-based fighter first Aussie ever to fight for Lumpinee title
Nattawat sets the pace with a 62 at the Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Varanyu to defend his title at Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019
Phuket teen turns pro ahead of Singha Laguna Phuket Open
Singha Laguna Phuket Open 2019 boosted with official world golf ranking
Cape Panwa Hotel Phuket Raceweek looks overseas for expansion, targets Aussie sailors
Phuket to hold 21st Aussie Bar International Rugby Tens
Cricket is the winner at the 2019 ACST Phuket Cricket Week
Singha Laguna Phuket Open set to celebrate third edition on the ADT in May
Patong Pool League: Kwan’s Birdie crowned champions
India’s Cricket Club of Dibrugarh see off the local challenge to lift the Cup
It’s a Super Saturday at the 7s for Phuket Misfits

 

Phuket community
Government clamps down on surging illegal Thai migration

140,000 illegal thai workers in Korea. Wow. Obviously thai Immigration should check better on depart...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Talking about thai NIDAL Polls: In BP of 19 May an article that according a NIDAL poll 31.25% of th...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Was there any NIDAL Poll, proving that retirees, with their 800,000 Baht deposit are more hospitalis...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

can he explain why retirees need to keep 800k in the bank? Probably has no idea about that,not his m...(Read More)

Mains water supply to be shut off near airport

Well done, PWA. You choose the most quiet hours at Phuket International Airport to shut of her water...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

My retirement visa is yearly from 15 September till 15 September. My International health insurance...(Read More)

Senior monks jailed for fraud

See the look on his face, no sign of feeling guilt or sorry. This was not a thai buddhist monk, but...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

They know full well it's the short stay tourists that are not paying their bills. I'm sure m...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Recalibrating the retirement visa

Good PN Opinion piece. This 'action' is very thai. ."First do something, think about d...(Read More)

Cabinet approves mandatory health insurance for long-stay visas

"No need to panic!" No, but on that web site are thai insurances only, just covering Thai...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Ride 4 Kids 2019
GLOBAL VILLAGE SCHOOL LANTA
JW Marriott Phuket
Dream Beach Club
La Boucherie
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket

 