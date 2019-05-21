Kata Rocks
Robber impersonates police officer, threatens woman at gunpoint

PHUKET: Phuket City Police are hunting a man who claimed to be a policeman and threatened a woman with a handgun in Koh Kaew on Saturday evening (May 18) to rob her of cash and valuables.

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 21 May 2019, 12:47PM

Police at the scene on Saturday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Police at the scene on Saturday. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Capt Viphawan Watthanangngernthananong of the Phuket City Police confirmed to The Phuket News this morning that the search for the man continues today (May 21).

“Investigators are following up to find this suspect

Capt Viphawan explained that police were notified of the robbery at 5pm.

The victim, 40-year-old Ponsawan Konklong, told police that she was hanging out her clothes in front of her room after having a shower when a man approached her.

The man was wearing a black full-face helmet with its mirrored-visor down, preventing her from seeing his face.

The man said that he was a policeman and that he was to search the woman’s room for drugs, Capt Viphawan explained.

He then pulled out a handgun and threatened the woman to hand over her cash and valuables.

“He stole B2,000 cash and a gold necklace worth about B5,300. He was seen fleeing on a black Honda motorbike,” Capt Viphawan said.

"He did not harm the woman," she added.

The man was described as tall and overweight. He spoke Thai and was wearing a yellow jacket and black long pants at the time of the robbery, Capt Viphawan said.

“I have been told by fellow investigators that we have CCTV images of the man, but I have yet to see those images myself,” she said.

Capt Viphawan added that at this stage she is unable to reveal more details, but assured that police were continuing their search for the suspect.

Additional reporting Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

