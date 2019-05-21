THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET
Phuket warned of a week of heavy storms

PHUKET: Phuket will be hit with a week of heavy thunderstorms starting Thursday (May 23), according to a weather warning issued by the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD).

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 21 May 2019, 12:46PM

Weather warning issued by TMD today (May 21).

Roongrawee Aonkot, Director of Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast), released a statement today (May 21) warning of heavy rain, strong winds and waves more than two metres high from Thursday (May 23) until Wednesday (May 29).

The storm will bring isolated heavy rain to areas in the south including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.

Boat operators are advised to exercise caution while small boats are urged to refrain from going out to sea until the storm passes.

Mr Roongrawee advised that people follow weather updates closely.

 

 

