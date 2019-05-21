Roongrawee Aonkot, Director of Southern Meteorological Centre (West Coast), released a statement today (May 21) warning of heavy rain, strong winds and waves more than two metres high from Thursday (May 23) until Wednesday (May 29).
The storm will bring isolated heavy rain to areas in the south including Phuket, Ranong, Phang Nga, Krabi, Trang and Satun.
Boat operators are advised to exercise caution while small boats are urged to refrain from going out to sea until the storm passes.
Mr Roongrawee advised that people follow weather updates closely.
