THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Everything you need to know about Songkran in Phuket! Sand pagodas and more! || April 12

PHUKET XTRA - April 12 All you need to know for a Phuket Songkran! - What’s closed, what’s open, police out in force, airport ready |:| MORE doubt over election |:| Patong Beach sand pagodas! Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Friday 12 April 2019, 06:18PM

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Fire in Patong amid Songkran celebrations
Water pressure booster installed in Wichit
Mayor invites people see sand pagodas on Patong Beach
Songkran festivities face water restrictions as reservoirs hit record lows
Phuket police get tough on drunk drivers
Armed drug suspect arrested, 4k meth pills seized
Zero deaths reported in Phuket on first day of Seven Days of Danger
Phuket Airport readies for Songkran rush
Phuket shuts down for Songkran long weekend
Phuket airport chief dismisses ‘death penalty for beach selfie’ reports
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Fatal BKK mall fire! Baby elephant benched? Chicken casualties in crash! || April 11
Tourist exploiters targeted in random police inspections
Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days of Danger’ with zero deaths
Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar
Phuket van driver charged after destroying street light in wipeout

 

Phuket community
Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis

"Another case of prove about the lethargic way things work in rich Thailand" Rich Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

"So,that wasn't the water from the canal behind Kamala beach"Nice,exactly the kind of...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

Are these ice free zones? ...(Read More)

Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar

Well I guess since sidecars are officially illegal in Thailand he has to be in the wrong anyway, in ...(Read More)

Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar

Selfbuild Sidecars are legal or not??...(Read More)

Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days of Danger’ with zero deaths

Ironic that the 2 stories next to this on the Home Page are about crashes!...(Read More)

‘Save what water you can,’ Phuket water chief urges as reservoirs hit record lows

If the PWA is urging people to save water, why are they allowing the fresh water lake in Soi Namjai,...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

Wow, tough job for Governor, all the way by motorcade + police escort to Bangkok, including a overni...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

Don't talk drama about a simple running nose, a cold, a headache, a slight fever. The human bod...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged after destroying street light in wipeout

Any fine for speeding, endangering other road users? These guys make a lot of money, so a fine of ab...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
777 Beach Condo
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
La Boucherie
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dream Beach Club
Ride 4 Kids 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Elegant White Charity Gala
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor

 