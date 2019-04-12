THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Phuket shuts down for Songkran long weekend

PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket have shut down as the island readies for the Songkran Thai New Year celebrations this weekend, and will not re-open until next Wednesday (Apr 16).

culture
By The Phuket News

Friday 12 April 2019, 09:17AM

All government offices have closed, including the District Offices, Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office and the Land Transport Office.

All post offices will also remain closed for the long weekend.

All main bank branches are open today (Apr 12), but will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week (Apr 13-16).

However, some branches in shopping centres across the island will remain open across the long weekend.

Laguna Golf Phuket

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Alcohol sales are permitted by law on all public holidays across the long weekend.

The Class Act Media main office is open today, but will be closed next Monday and Tuesday, and will re-open on Wednesday (Apr 17).

From all of us here at Class Act Media, we wish you a happy, safe Songkran.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Mayor invites people see sand pagodas on Patong Beach
Songkran festivities face water restrictions as reservoirs hit record lows
Phuket Airport readies for Songkran rush
Police to crack down on lurid Songkran videos, pics
Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok
Phuket’s main offices to close for Chakri Day public holiday
The forgotten women living in the time of Buddha part 1: Queen Samavati
Royal Coronation sacred water drawing ceremony takes place at Wat Chalong
AoT forecasts 16.2% year-on-year increase in Phuket tourist arrivals over Songkran
Phuket readies for Royal Coronation sacred water drawing ceremony
No Songkran on Khaosan Road this year
Major lane closures across the island today for holy water ceremony rehearsal
High-pressure guns, using dirty water banned for Songkran
The LGBT advocate set to be Thailand’s first transgender MP
Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway

 

Phuket community
Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis

"Another case of prove about the lethargic way things work in rich Thailand" Rich Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

"So,that wasn't the water from the canal behind Kamala beach"Nice,exactly the kind of...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

Are these ice free zones? ...(Read More)

Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar

Well I guess since sidecars are officially illegal in Thailand he has to be in the wrong anyway, in ...(Read More)

Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar

Selfbuild Sidecars are legal or not??...(Read More)

Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days of Danger’ with zero deaths

Ironic that the 2 stories next to this on the Home Page are about crashes!...(Read More)

‘Save what water you can,’ Phuket water chief urges as reservoirs hit record lows

If the PWA is urging people to save water, why are they allowing the fresh water lake in Soi Namjai,...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

Wow, tough job for Governor, all the way by motorcade + police escort to Bangkok, including a overni...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

Don't talk drama about a simple running nose, a cold, a headache, a slight fever. The human bod...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged after destroying street light in wipeout

Any fine for speeding, endangering other road users? These guys make a lot of money, so a fine of ab...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
HeadStart International School Phuket
Dan About Thailand
Express Carpet and Decor
JW Marriott Phuket
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
Dream Beach Club
Thai Residential
Elegant White Charity Gala
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
La Boucherie
Ride 4 Kids 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019

 