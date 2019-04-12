PHUKET: Government offices across Phuket have shut down as the island readies for the Songkran Thai New Year celebrations this weekend, and will not re-open until next Wednesday (Apr 16).

culture

By The Phuket News

Friday 12 April 2019, 09:17AM

All government offices have closed, including the District Offices, Phuket Immigration Office, the Employment Office and the Land Transport Office.

All post offices will also remain closed for the long weekend.

All main bank branches are open today (Apr 12), but will be closed on Monday and Tuesday next week (Apr 13-16).

However, some branches in shopping centres across the island will remain open across the long weekend.

All Royal Thai Police, Tourist Police stations, hospitals and shopping centres will remain open and some local consulates will remain open to serve their respective citizens.

Alcohol sales are permitted by law on all public holidays across the long weekend.

The Class Act Media main office is open today, but will be closed next Monday and Tuesday, and will re-open on Wednesday (Apr 17).

From all of us here at Class Act Media, we wish you a happy, safe Songkran.