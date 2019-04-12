THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Songkran festivities face water restrictions as reservoirs hit record lows

PHUKET: Official Songkran Thai New Year celebrations at three of the island’s main areas for festivities this weekend will have little or no water provided by local councils in their bids to conserve water as the long dry spell this year continues and the island’s three main reservoirs hit record lows.

tourismculturenatural-resources
By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 12 April 2019, 02:35PM

People celebrating Songkran in Phuket this year are being urged to conserve water, and in most areas across the island will have to provide their own water for the festivities. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

People celebrating Songkran in Phuket this year are being urged to conserve water, and in most areas across the island will have to provide their own water for the festivities. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Patong Municipality will be providing water only at Bangla Rd, while in Phuket Town no water will be provided for the huge water fights held at Saphan Hin. Revellers will have to bring their own water, Phuket Town Mayor Somjai Suwansupana said plainly this week.

Rawai Municipality, which also includes the Nai Harn area, has yet to figure out if they have enough water to provide for water play, Rawai Mayor Aroon Solos told The Phuket News.

“If we do, it will be limited,” Mayor Aroon said.

Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup explained, “We know that there is not much water right now, but everyone wants to enjoy water splashing together this one time of the year. I can’t ban them from water playing, but we will provide free water at Bangla Rd only.”

She also urged people to be wary of how much water they use during the festivities.

“Please save water. Use small water pistols and please do not use kan containers for splashing people, that wastes too much water,” she said.

Mayor Chalermluck said that she had faith that people will try to use water more sparingly than in previous years.

“The water pressure has been reduced so much there is a lot less water supplied to the Patong area that people in Patong know well what they have to do. They will use their common sense and converse water, and if they want to play outside the Bangla water-play zone, they must provide the water themselves,” she said.

In Phuket Town, lack of rain has seen water supply reserves fall to 20% capacity, noted Phuket City Mayor Somjai Suwansupana.

“This year we will not be providing water outside of Saphan Hin, like we have done in years past,” she said.

Even at Saphan Hin, the traditional focal point for water play for a huge number of Phuket Town residents, the municipality will have just one water truck available on Saturday (Apr 13), and that one water truck will deliver only two loads of water for people to play with, Mayor Somjai explained.

“We limited the space for water playing at Sapan Hin, and the water festival event will be from 7am to 1pm only,” she added.

“We strongly encourage that water be sprinkled on people, not splashed,” she said.

Mayor Somjai was simple in her advice for people wanting to revel in water fights.

“Please bring your own water, especially if you want to play outside Saphan Hin this year,” she said.

Mayor Somjai repeated her call for all people to conserve as much water as they can until the annual rains return to replenish the reservoirs.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket water reclamation for Songkran underway
Mayor announces plan to prevent water crisis
Phuket motorists stop for yellow
Sea gypsies mass in Phuket to voice threats to traditional way of life
Khao San spirits dampened
Phuket health advisory issued over forest fire haze
Mayor invites people see sand pagodas on Patong Beach
Phuket Airport readies for Songkran rush
AoT forecasts 16.2% year-on-year increase in Phuket tourist arrivals over Songkran
No Songkran on Khaosan Road this year
High-pressure guns, using dirty water banned for Songkran
Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced
Tourism Authority of Thailand expects 2.3mn visitors for Songkran
Mayor opens the 21st Phuket Food Festival at Saphan Hin
Sarasin Love mass wedding event invites all to mark Valentine’s Day

 

Phuket community
Thailand in worst 14 for tuberculosis

"Another case of prove about the lethargic way things work in rich Thailand" Rich Thailand...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

"So,that wasn't the water from the canal behind Kamala beach"Nice,exactly the kind of...(Read More)

Phuket’s Songkran festivities announced

Are these ice free zones? ...(Read More)

Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar

Well I guess since sidecars are officially illegal in Thailand he has to be in the wrong anyway, in ...(Read More)

Two seriously injured by overtaking sidecar

Selfbuild Sidecars are legal or not??...(Read More)

Phuket starts Songkran ‘Seven Days of Danger’ with zero deaths

Ironic that the 2 stories next to this on the Home Page are about crashes!...(Read More)

‘Save what water you can,’ Phuket water chief urges as reservoirs hit record lows

If the PWA is urging people to save water, why are they allowing the fresh water lake in Soi Namjai,...(Read More)

Phuket’s sacred water tribute for Royal Coronation to arrive in Bangkok

Wow, tough job for Governor, all the way by motorcade + police escort to Bangkok, including a overni...(Read More)

Vachira Phuket Hospital to start charging ‘after-hours’ service fee

Don't talk drama about a simple running nose, a cold, a headache, a slight fever. The human bod...(Read More)

Phuket van driver charged after destroying street light in wipeout

Any fine for speeding, endangering other road users? These guys make a lot of money, so a fine of ab...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Dream Beach Club
Express Carpet and Decor
Ride 4 Kids 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Elegant White Charity Gala
777 Beach Condo
China International Boat Show 2019
ACST Phuket Cricket Week 2019
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
La Boucherie
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
Jungceylon Plastic Surgery Clinic
HeadStart International School Phuket

 