PHUKET: Patong Mayor Chalermluck Kebsup has invited locals and tourists to Patong Beach to see the miniature pagodas that were built yesterday as part of a cultural competition for Songkran festivities.

By Tanyaluk Sakoot

Friday 12 April 2019, 03:06PM

The sand pagodas on Patong Beach will be on display until Sunday (Apr 14). Photo: Patong Municipality

The pagodas will be on display until they are taken down on Sunday (Apr 14).

The competition involved several talented teams that each built a pagoda out of sand on Patong Beach yesterday (Apr 11) from 8am until 5pm.

The results of the competition were announced by Mayor Chalermluck on the main stage on Patong Beach yesterday evening at 6:30pm.

First place was awarded to the Phuket Wittayalai School team who were given B30,000 prize money. In second place was the Duangjitt Resort & Spa team with a prize of B20,000. Third place was awarded to the Loma Patong team who received B10,000.

There were also honourable mentions: Muang Thalang team, Dek Sang Jedi team and Phuket Vocational College team who each received B5,000. All teams received a trophy for their creative efforts.

Mayor Chalermluck told The Phuket News today, “The mini pagoda competition on Patong Beach is part of Songkran traditions and tourists can enjoy the structures and take great photos.

“Traditionally we take sand into the grounds of temples and create the sand pagodas there. It is a way of making merit,” the mayor explained.

“In the Buddhist faith, as people leave the temple, they take away the sand that was there with their feet. During Songkran, sand is returned to the temple as a way of making merit.” she added.