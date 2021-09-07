The Phuket News
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree ending? Pfizer injections begin in Phuket |:| September 7

PHUKET XTRA - September 7 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Pfizer injections begin in Phuket |:| ’Home isolation for ’green’ patients |:| Sandbox brings B1.6bn to Phuket |:| Bangkok set for November reopening |:| Phuket Covid update |:| New law may replace emergency decree Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 7 September 2021, 07:03PM

