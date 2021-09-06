The report, initially posted online through the Official COVID-19 Information Center”, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, marked that on Saturday (Sept 4) in total 5,361 doses of Pfizer had been administered across the island.
As of today (Sept 6), the number stands at 5,461.
The report marks the first time that any Pfizer vaccination injections have been provided after Phuket officials for weeks have urged people, including foreigners, to register if they were frontline workers or satisfied one of the key criteria designating the person as at risk of developing serious symptoms if infected with COVID-19.
In order for a foreigner’s registration to be accepted, at least one of the following conditions must be selected during the registration process:
- Age over 60 years old
- Cardiovascular disease
- Diabetes
- Chronic respiratory disease
- Cancer
- Stroke
- Obesity (BMI > 35 kg/m2 or BW > 100 kg)
- Chronic kidney disease
- Pregnancy: Gestational age > 12 weeks
The report marked the most comprehensive report issued so far reporting how many vaccination injections of which types of vaccines had been administered so far across Phuket.
Of special importance is that the report, created by the PPHO itself, marks the “target total” as 547,584 ‒ representing the total registered population on the island to be vaccinated, not the 466,587 cited in the daily vaccination updates, which represents the 70% target to be vaccinated in the hope of achieving herd immunity across the island.
The report marks that so far, as of today (Sept 6), 424,464 people (77.52%) have received one vaccination injection, while 378,628 people (69.15%) have received two injections, and are thus deemed to be “fully vaccinated”.
According to the report for today, the following number of vaccine doses have been administered by hospitals across Phuket as follows:
|Hospital
|Sinovac
|AstraZeneca
|Sinopharm
|Pfizer, BioNTech
|Vachira Phuket
|229,001
|32,679
|0
|3,651
|Thalang Hospital
|199,884
|47,426
|0
|355
|Patong Hospital
|103,298
|17,722
|0
|162
|Chalong Hospital
|72,494
|18,817
|0
|162
|Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
|52,761
|8,518
|79
|198
|Phuket Provincial Hospital
|14,898
|6,057
|0
|316
|Bangkok Hospital Phuket
|2,895
|905
|0
|504
|Mission Hospital Phuket
|1,640
|1,111
|140
|54
Vaccinations administered by each hospital:
|Hospital
|1 injection
|2 injections
|3 injections
|Vachira Phuket
|136,808
|123,461
|5,062
|Thalang Hospital
|127,466
|117,538
|2,661
|Patong Hospital
|65,139
|55,026
|1,017
|Chalong Hospital
|50,117
|40,436
|920
|Bangkok Hospital Siriroj
|30,805
|29,899
|852
|Phuket Provincial Hospital
|10,732
|9,656
|883
|Bangkok Hospital Phuket
|2,046
|1,456
|1,393
|Mission Hospital Phuket
|1,349
|1,156
|432
