Pfizer injections begin in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine has begun being deployed to vaccinate people in Phuket against COVID-19. The report also marks that frontline workers arand other at-risk groups are starting to receive their third injection “booster shot”.

By The Phuket News

Monday 6 September 2021, 05:18PM

A screenshot of the PPHO vaccination report earlier today (Sept 6). Image: PPHO

The report, initially posted online through the Official COVID-19 Information Center”, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, marked that on Saturday (Sept 4) in total 5,361 doses of Pfizer had been administered across the island.

As of today (Sept 6), the number stands at 5,461.

The report marks the first time that any Pfizer vaccination injections have been provided after Phuket officials for weeks have urged people, including foreigners, to register if they were frontline workers or satisfied one of the key criteria designating the person as at risk of developing serious symptoms if infected with COVID-19.

In order for a foreigner’s registration to be accepted, at least one of the following conditions must be selected during the registration process:

Age over 60 years old

Cardiovascular disease

Diabetes

Chronic respiratory disease

Cancer

Stroke

Obesity (BMI > 35 kg/m2 or BW > 100 kg)

Chronic kidney disease

Pregnancy: Gestational age > 12 weeks

The report marked the most comprehensive report issued so far reporting how many vaccination injections of which types of vaccines had been administered so far across Phuket.

Of special importance is that the report, created by the PPHO itself, marks the “target total” as 547,584 ‒ representing the total registered population on the island to be vaccinated, not the 466,587 cited in the daily vaccination updates, which represents the 70% target to be vaccinated in the hope of achieving herd immunity across the island.

The report marks that so far, as of today (Sept 6), 424,464 people (77.52%) have received one vaccination injection, while 378,628 people (69.15%) have received two injections, and are thus deemed to be “fully vaccinated”.

According to the report for today, the following number of vaccine doses have been administered by hospitals across Phuket as follows:

Hospital Sinovac AstraZeneca Sinopharm Pfizer, BioNTech Vachira Phuket 229,001 32,679 0 3,651 Thalang Hospital 199,884 47,426 0 355 Patong Hospital 103,298 17,722 0 162 Chalong Hospital 72,494 18,817 0 162 Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 52,761 8,518 79 198 Phuket Provincial Hospital 14,898 6,057 0 316 Bangkok Hospital Phuket 2,895 905 0 504 Mission Hospital Phuket 1,640 1,111 140 54

Vaccinations administered by each hospital:

Hospital 1 injection 2 injections 3 injections Vachira Phuket 136,808 123,461 5,062 Thalang Hospital 127,466 117,538 2,661 Patong Hospital 65,139 55,026 1,017 Chalong Hospital 50,117 40,436 920 Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 30,805 29,899 852 Phuket Provincial Hospital 10,732 9,656 883 Bangkok Hospital Phuket 2,046 1,456 1,393 Mission Hospital Phuket 1,349 1,156 432





