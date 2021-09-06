The Phuket News
Pfizer injections begin in Phuket

Pfizer injections begin in Phuket

PHUKET: The Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) has confirmed that the Pfizer vaccine has begun being deployed to vaccinate people in Phuket against COVID-19. The report also marks that frontline workers arand other at-risk groups are starting to receive their third injection “booster shot”.

COVID-19CoronavirushealthtourismVaccine
By The Phuket News

Monday 6 September 2021, 05:18PM

A screenshot of the PPHO vaccination report earlier today (Sept 6). Image: PPHO

A screenshot of the PPHO vaccination report earlier today (Sept 6). Image: PPHO

The report, initially posted online through the Official COVID-19 Information Center”, operated by the Phuket office of the Ministry of Interior, marked that on Saturday (Sept 4) in total 5,361 doses of Pfizer had been administered across the island.

As of today (Sept 6), the number stands at 5,461.

The report marks the first time that any Pfizer vaccination injections have been provided after Phuket officials for weeks have urged people, including foreigners, to register if they were frontline workers or satisfied one of the key criteria designating the person as at risk of developing serious symptoms if infected with COVID-19.

In order for a foreigner’s registration to be accepted, at least one of the following conditions must be selected during the registration process:

  • Age over 60 years old
  • Cardiovascular disease
  • Diabetes
  • Chronic respiratory disease
  • Cancer
  • Stroke
  • Obesity (BMI > 35 kg/m2 or BW > 100 kg)
  • Chronic kidney disease
  • Pregnancy: Gestational age > 12 weeks

The report marked the most comprehensive report issued so far reporting how many vaccination injections of which types of vaccines had been administered so far across Phuket.

Of special importance is that the report, created by the PPHO itself, marks the “target total” as 547,584 ‒ representing the total registered population on the island to be vaccinated, not the 466,587 cited in the daily vaccination updates, which represents the 70% target to be vaccinated in the hope of achieving herd immunity across the island.

The report marks that so far, as of today (Sept 6), 424,464 people (77.52%) have received  one vaccination injection, while 378,628 people (69.15%) have received two injections, and are thus deemed to be “fully vaccinated”.

According to the report for today, the following number of vaccine doses have been administered by hospitals across Phuket as follows:

Hospital Sinovac AstraZeneca Sinopharm Pfizer, BioNTech
Vachira Phuket 229,001 32,679 0 3,651
Thalang Hospital  199,884  47,426 0 355
Patong Hospital  103,298 17,722  0 162
Chalong Hospital  72,494 18,817  0 162
Bangkok Hospital Siriroj  52,761 8,518  79 198
Phuket Provincial Hospital  14,898  6,057 0 316
Bangkok Hospital Phuket 2,895 905 0 504
Mission Hospital Phuket 1,640 1,111 140 54

 

Vaccinations administered by each hospital:

Hospital 1 injection 2 injections 3 injections
Vachira Phuket 136,808 123,461 5,062
Thalang Hospital 127,466 117,538 2,661
Patong Hospital  65,139 55,026 1,017
Chalong Hospital 50,117 40,436 920
Bangkok Hospital Siriroj 30,805 29,899 852
Phuket Provincial Hospital 10,732 9,656 883
Bangkok Hospital Phuket 2,046 1,456 1,393
Mission Hospital Phuket 1,349 1,156 432

 



Foot | 06 September 2021 - 17:51:27 

Sounds like around 600,000 are "fully vaccinated" with Sinovac.  Since it is only 51% effective, it means around 294,000 have no protection and are the same as not vaccinated.  That's why it's not getting better. Someone in charge has to see this reality.

 

