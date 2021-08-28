Registration opens for expats in Phuket to receive Pfizer

PHUKET: Expats in Phuket who have not yet received a COVID-19 vaccination have been invited to register to be vaccinated by either AstraZeneca, Sinovac or Pfizer.

COVID-19CoronavirusVaccinehealth

By The Phuket News

Saturday 28 August 2021, 09:30AM

The announcement issued yesterday (Aug 27).

The announcement came yesterday (Aug 27), not by Phuket officials, but instead via Bangkok Hospital Phuket.

The hospital announcement explained that the vaccinations were to be provided in association with the Thai Department of Disease Control, and that the vaccinations would be free of charge.

A critical condition, however, is that registrants had never received any COVID-19 vaccine before, said the announcement.

The vaccine options registrants could choose from were given as:

AstraZeneca (1st dose) + AstraZeneca (2nd dose)

Sinovac (1st dose + Sinovac (2nd dose)

Pfizer (1st dose) + Pfizer (2nd dose)

Those eligible to register were foreign residents aged 40 years or older, or foreign residents (aged from 12) who have at least one of eight medical conditions, given as:

Weight > 100kg or BMI > 35kg/m3 / or obesity in children

Severe chronic respiratory diseases (CRDs)

Coronary artery diseases (CAD)

Chronic kidney disease (CKD, 5th stage)

Cerebrovascular diseases

Cancer and immunocompromised conditions

Diabetes

Genetic disease: Down’s syndrome, problems with the brain or nerves, delayed development in children

Foreign pregnant women with gestational age at least 12 weeks were also invited to register.

Youths aged 12-18 years will be allowed to receive Pfizer only, the announcement said.

Registrations will remain open until next Friday (Sept 3).

However, the vaccination dates have yet to be confirmed. Registrants will be notified by SMS.

The vaccinations will be administered at Bangkok Hospital Phuket, the notice confirmed.

Of importance, the announcement also noted, “This survey is only to ascertain the number of vaccines needed. The hospital cannot specify the number and vaccine type including the date and time of vaccination.

“The hospital will contact you via the provided mobile number once the vaccine is available and will allocate vaccines in accordance to the conditions in numerical order.”

To register or for more information about the vaccination registration, foreigners were asked to call the hospital at 076-254425 or 076-655000, or the hotline 1719.

Alternatively people may contact the hospital via:

Facebook Messenger: m.me/BangkokHospitalPhuketLine Official Account: https://lin.ee/7ADQ6OI

Email: info@phukethospital.com