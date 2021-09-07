The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

‘Green’ patients allowed home isolation

‘Green’ patients allowed home isolation

PHUKET: More “Community Isolation” centres will be set up across Phuket and more ‘Green’-coded patients will be asked to observe quarantine at home, the island’s health chief announced yesterday (Sept 6).

CoronavirusCOVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 September 2021, 04:15PM

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

Photo: PR Dept

« »

According to a report by the Phuket office of the Public relations Department (PR Phuket), Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Chief Kusak Kukiattikoon explained at the meeting of the Phuket Provincial Communicable Disease Committee at Provincial Hall yesterday that the move was to prevent a shortage of hospital beds available for patients infected with COVID-19.

However, the explanation openly contradicts daily reports by the PPHO itself highlighting the surplus of hospital beds available for COVID patients on the island.

The move does come as Phuket officials find themselves under increasing pressure to return life on the island to a ‘New Normal’. It also comes one day before fully vaccinated domestic tourists are allowed to enter Phuket without having to be tested for COVID-19 on Day 5 of their stay.

According to the report, Dr Kusak noted, “From April to Sept 5, we have so far 5,254 people confirmed infected and 24 deaths.”

Of note, after seven COVID deaths confirmed over last weekend and another death confirmed on Monday, the current death toll attributed to COVID-19 infections in Phuket since Apr 3 stands at 28.

Regardless, the report continued, citing Dr Kusak as saying, “Since August until now, there are about 115 new infected cases every day, and the number of patients is close to the full capacity of hospitals, field hospitals, and hospitels.

“However, most new infected people have no symptoms or only light symptoms of the disease which we call ‘Green’ patients. They do not need to receive treatment in hospital but can do quarantine as community isolation or home isolation,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Public Health head office in Bangkok, a ‘Green’ patient is recognised as suffering mild symptoms of a sore throat; anosmia (loss of taste/smell); cough; runny nose; rashes; diarrhea; red eyes; and a body temperature over 37.5°C.

Thanyapura

Withita Jaeng-iam, an epidemiologist at Vachira Phuket Hospital, said that a plan called the ‘District Health System’ had been drawn up, and that the plan required cooperation among officers and staff from hospitals, district public health offices and sub district health promotion hospitals.

“We will set up community isolation centers, which can be located at a temple, school or other place that people in each community find acceptable. There will also be quarantine places which can handle 200 people and have 24-hour monitoring centres where staff can be informed of patients’ conditions deteriorating.

“Comprehensive COVID-19 response teams [CCRT] will be set up to perform three duties: screen people in communities with antigen test kits, search for people who have not received vaccination injections, and control and remind people to follow the D-M-H-T-T measures,” she said.

“For people who test positive by ATKs and stay in community isolation or home isolation, if they develop more serious symptoms, staff must take them to hospital where they will be tested with RT-PCR and classified whether they are ‘yellow’ or ‘red’ patients,” Ms Withita said.

According to the PR Phuket report, it was not made clear how the ‘Community Isolation’ centres will be different from the ‘COVID-19 Care Centres’ already set up across the island.

It also was not made clear why health officials were preparing for a spike in serious infections despite the ongoing trend for the past month of the island experiencing many more infections, but mostly with the infected suffering only light symptoms.

According to the PPHO itself, Phuket hospitals are currently attending to 37 ‘red’ patients suffering serious infections, and 316 ‘yellow’ patients experiencing ‘intermediate’ symptoms.

The island currently has 2,351 hospital beds available for patients, according to the PPHO’s own daily reports.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Emergency decree ending? Pfizer injections begin in Phuket |:| September 7
Man jailed for five years in Vietnam for spreading COVID
‘Don’t panic’ about Mu variant, Ministry of Public Health says
Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, one more death
New law may replace emergency decree
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Phuket cases continue to rise, Prime minister survives vote, Bangla cables |:| September 6
Pfizer injections begin in Phuket
Governor claims Sandbox tourism brings B1.6bn to Phuket
New order waives PCR testing of domestic tourists during stay in Phuket
Vaccine required for patrons in ‘dark red’ areas
Phuket marks 241 new COVID cases, three deaths
Phuket sours on Sandbox
Immigration releases Phuket Sandbox stats
Jetstar launches weekly Singapore to Phuket flight
Afghan crisis cements Qatari global influence

 

Phuket community
New law may replace emergency decree

DeK lost track. His bluntly reaction on Kurt for the sake to criticize him is faster than he can rea...(Read More)

New law may replace emergency decree

@Kurt Actually it is you who always start to panic whenever there is word of a new Covid variant ! ...(Read More)

Grand Phuket welcome for Games heroes

I thought the island no-longer had ASQ quarantine facilities? ...(Read More)

New order waives PCR testing of domestic tourists during stay in Phuket

@JohnC. Lucky that people who have to execute orders were education wise trained in memorizing text ...(Read More)

Phuket marks 241 new COVID cases, three deaths

Indeed, by now we can say that 'Sandbox' hotel thing is not a health/quarantine issue. But ...(Read More)

Pfizer injections begin in Phuket

---And or skipping domestic traveler testing, coming from heavier infected provinces is a good idea....(Read More)

Pfizer injections begin in Phuket

@Malc-thai, the answer on your question is simple. Officialdom has no clue how many people live on P...(Read More)

New law may replace emergency decree

The big question is: If the Decree/restrictions prove to work, should it be eased so quick? Risking ...(Read More)

Jab critics hurting ties, Chinese embassy says

Beijing doesn't know the meaning of good intentions. It's only interest is to slowly take ov...(Read More)

Pfizer injections begin in Phuket

Foot, please educate yourself. ...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Dive Supply Co., Ltd.
Brightview Center
Subscribe to The Phuket News
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
UWC Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket
Phuket Property
PaintFX
EPL predictions
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

 