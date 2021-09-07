Phuket marks 232 new COVID cases, one more death

PHUKET: The latest Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) daily COVID situation report has marked 232 new local infections confirmed across the island yesterday (Sept 5) bringing the total number of people recognised as infected with COVID-19 in Phuket since Apr 3 to 5,727.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 7 September 2021, 10:08AM

The latest death was a 77-year-old Thai man who had received two vaccination injections. Image: PPHO

A report by the PPHO showing how many patients are currently at each hospital or other medical facility for COVID-19. Image: PPHO

A daily report issued by the PPHO marks how many of the different types of hospital beds are occupied, and how many are still available. Image: PPHO

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the location of the new infections across the island. The map was released yesterday (Sept 6) and is marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Sept 5). Image: PPHO

The PPHO report, marked as accurate as of 11:55pm last night but posted online at 6:33am this morning, marked no new cases of Phuket Sandbox tourists being confirmed as infected.

However, the report marked one new death attributed to COVID-19 for yesterday, bringing the total number of deaths in Phuket attributed to COVID-19 since Apr 3 to 28.

A later post this morning by the PPHO reported that the latest victim was a 77-year-old Thai man who had received two vaccination injections. He was the eighth death attributed to COVID-19 since Saturday (Sept 4).

The new local infections bring the total number of new local infections on the island in the past seven days to 1,651, as follows:

Aug 31 - 257 new cases

Sept 1 - 204 new cases

Sept 2 - 235 new cases

Sept 3 - 242 new cases

Sept 4 - 240 new cases

Sept 5 - 241 new cases

Sept 6 - 232 new cases

The current total of 5,727 people infected in Phuket since Apr 3 does not include 10 infected with COVID-19 in other provinces and 23 returning from other countries and testing positive.

The current Phuket tally also does not include 42 COVID patients brought back to Phuket under the “Bring Phuket people home” policy, or the 88 Phuket Sandbox arrivals who have tested positive for the virus after landing on the island since the Sandbox scheme began on July 1.

According to the PPHO COVID report for yesterday, 2,615 people were under medical care or supervision, an increase of 79 from the 2,536 reported the day before.

The report also marked 3,281 people in total being discharged from medical care for COVID infection since Apr 3 ‒ 152 more patients than the 3,129 reported yesterday.

The report recorded zero new cases of people suspected of being infected with COVID-19 after testing positive by antigen test kits (ATKs), while the total number of people reported as currently being held at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ across the island fell by 32, from 1,053 to 1021.

The report did not confirm how many people who tested positive by ATKs were confirmed infected by RT-PCR tests or how many people had been released from ATK detention at ‘COVID-19 Care Centers’ and allowed to go home.

The PPHO daily COVID situation report also marked that Phuket currently has in total 2,351 beds available for COVID patients (zero change from yesterday).

The total number of hospital beds occupied by COVID patients in Phuket now stands at 1,830 (-7) or 77.84% of the total number of beds.

The report marked that of the COVID patients in care 37 were designated as ‘Red patients’ (zero change); 341 were designated ‘Yellow’ patients (zero change) and 625 were ‘Green’ patients (-17).

The latest map released by the PPHO showing the locations of the new infections across the island was released yesterday (Sept 6), but marked as accurate as of 6pm Sunday (Sept 5), as follows: