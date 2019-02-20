THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Elephant goes wild! Phuket wildfire! Bounded body found? || Feb. 20

PHUKET XTRA - February 20 Phuket wildfire breaks out |:| Fatal crash as motorbike meets bus |:| Elephant gores tourist |:| Hunting killer of local beautician |:| Krabi raids seize firearms, drugs Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket

Wednesday 20 February 2019, 05:32PM

 

 

Interpol Red Notice sought for Greek suspect over Phuket beautician murder
Four injured as car smashes into electric pole
Italian tourist gored as trekking elephant goes wild
Depressed out-of-work chef found hanged
Aircraft maintenance worker, 22, dies after motorbike hits parked bus
Krabi drug raids net M16 rifles, 200k meth pills
Power outage in Thalang
Disaster officials issue fire warning as small wildfires break out
Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban
Koh Yao islander, 19, dies in motorbike accident
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Chalong Underpass has now been fully |:| FEB 18
Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout
Swedish man in hospital mental care after running in front of Phuket traffic
Police hunt killer of local beautician
Chalong Municipality calls in private company over polluted stream

 

Phuket community
Aircraft maintenance worker, 22, dies after motorbike hits parked bus

What is the minimum distance a car, truck, bus is allowed to park before/after a curve?...(Read More)

Family matters: The mother-son team behind a new cafe in Chalong

It might be helpful if you told us where this cafe is as I'd like to try it....(Read More)

Aircraft maintenance worker, 22, dies after motorbike hits parked bus

Why are such "small" vehicles, a bus, allowed to park, on the road, no wonder people drive...(Read More)

Disaster officials issue fire warning as small wildfires break out

Wonder how much water is still available on Phuket island for fire fighting. Not mentioning the nee...(Read More)

Disaster officials issue fire warning as small wildfires break out

Now, from Chalong, at 16:15 hrs clearly to see on the hill, right below Big Buddha, rubbish burning,...(Read More)

Aircraft maintenance worker, 22, dies after motorbike hits parked bus

... Fearful, the driver of the parked bus fled the scene...leaving a bag with all his identifying ma...(Read More)

Election Commission issues defamation warning

Imagine if the developed world had such laws. This does raise the question as to how to campaign eff...(Read More)

Power outage in Thalang

And nothing change to country 4.0 doings. Continue the old way of keeping cables at poles, instead u...(Read More)

Phuket health officials, police unite to enforce Makha Bucha alcohol ban

Why not have all non-'budhists' wear arm-bands with a distinguishing logo? They could be giv...(Read More)

Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout

Unless one wants to live in a Police state, where everything and everyone is under surveillance, the...(Read More)

 

