Krabi drug raids net M16 rifles, 200k meth pills

PHUKET:: A series of co-ordinated raids at 23 locations across Krabi early yesterday morning (Feb 18) netted more than 200,000 methamphetamine pills (ya bah) and a slew of firearms, including three M16 rifles.

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 19 February 2019, 11:45AM

The raids netted three M16 rifles. Photo: Krabi PR office

The raids netted 17 handguns. Photo: Krabi PR office

More than 20 firearms were seized in the raids. Photo: Krabi PR office

More than 200,000 meth pills were seized. Photo: Krabi PR office

The raids required coordination among 295 officers from a variety of law-enforcement agencies, the press was told. Photo: Krabi PR office

The operation, called Krabi Romyen, involved a total of 295 officials, Royal Thai Police Deputy Commissioner Pol Gen Chalermkiat Srivorakhan explained to the press at a conference held later yesterday.

The goal was to take down eight drug networks known to be operating in Nuea Khlong, Nong Thalay, Khlong Thom, Bo Thong, Khlong Khamoa, Plai Phraya and Ao Luek, Gen Chalermkiat explained.

The mass raids required coordination by Krabi Provincial Police, Border Patrol Police, Narcotics officers, Police Narcotics Suppression Division 4, military officials, the Krabi Governor and local and provincial administration officials, he added.

In total, five key drug suspects were arrested on warrants issued by the Krabi Provincial Court, Gen Chalermkiat noted.

The raids also netted 210,921 ya bah pills and 550 grams of crystal meth (ya ice) along with three M16 rifles, seven shotguns, four .22 mm rifles and 17 handguns.

Police also seized two pickup trucks and a motorbike with a combined value of B650,000.

Meanwhile, Koh Lanta Police Chief Col ML Patthanajak Jakkapan, Maj Manit Chucherd of the Ao Nang Police and Lt Col Worawit Yamari of the Phi Phi Police all confirmed that none of the eight drug networks were known to be operating in main tourism areas in the province.

 

 

