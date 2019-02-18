THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Disaster officials issue fire warning as small wildfires break out

PHUKET: Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), has warned people to beware wildfires after blazes broke out at five separate locations across the island on Sunday (Feb 16).

weatherSafety
By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 February 2019, 09:00AM

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The main fire finally brought under control was along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd, in Thalang.

“This year the dry s season has changed quickly. Hot weather and a lack of rain in areas can cause fires to spread easily, just like every year,” Mr Prapan said.

“Fires can easily start from people’s activities, such burning trash, dry grass and other things in fields. During weather like this, such fires can spread quickly,” he warned.

“Do not throw away cigarette butts in risk areas, such as dry grass. Also, please keep fire extinguishers in good condition at all times,” he said.

He also urged people who see any fire unattended and seemingly causing risk to life or property to call the 199 fire emergency hotline.

“In case of fire, people should use any fire extinguishers available to counter the fire while waiting for help to arrive. Local fire departments in Phuket will come deal with fires in their areas. We have teams of firefighters with equipment that can access where fires are and help people very quickly,” Mr Prapan said.

Regarding the small wildfire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd, in Thalang on Sunday, Sub Lt Suwarin Mrodmuang of the Cherng Talay Police said he was notified of the fire – amid a coconut plantation in Moo 4, Cherng Talay – at 4:30pm.

“I immediately informed the firefighters from Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and Cherng Talay Municipality. The fire was spreading quickly,” Sub Lt Suwarin explained.

“Concerned that the fire would soon grow out of control, a total of eight fire trucks were called in, he said.

“It took all of them two hours to completely stop the fire,” Sub Lt Suwarin added.

“We are not sure what started the fire. Nobody knows how it happened yet,” he said, adding that the flames scorched about three rai of the plantation.

“Luckily, the firefighters stopped the fire before it got close to mansions, luxury villas and residents’ homes,” Sub Lt Suwarin noted.

– Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Pollution puts Bangkok on red alert as rain makers deployed
Phuket Opinion: Getting safety right
Phuket tour piers re-open in full service
Phuket boats clear to leave port as Pabuk passes
Industries take cover for Pabuk
Pabuk to cross Phuket
Royal Thai Navy dispatch ships to safely return storm-stranded tourists
Governor warns Phuket to brace for Pabuk fallout
Koh Samui on alert as storm Pabuk nears
Phuket heavy rain warning for the weekend
Firefighters battle blazes on two fronts in California, 50 dead
Phuket Opinion: Ride the wave
Heavy weather warning issued for Phuket
Phuket pickup driver flees scene with friends after early morning crash
Lifeguards warn of continued danger at Phuket beaches

 

Phuket community
Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Astonishing inability of reading and comprehending.No,it's not defending some careless handling ...(Read More)

Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout

This is funny, how can RTP charge a driver for this happening due to a oils spill on the road ( duri...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Who in their right mind (anywhere in the world) will leave a bag with that amount of cash unattended...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

The outfit running the tour should have been fully aware of the existence of "SSS Hyperbaric Ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

Should be no problem for people who want to retire in Thailand, they just have to prove (not claim) ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

And if a person, for a sanitary emergency or for an accident needs to use part of the 400,000 baht, ...(Read More)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor tackles roadside dumping

Municipal refuse collection and recycling locations should be provided by every municipality. Somewh...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

What is the legal setting in Thailand regarding drugs/urine tests out there? When is it voluntarily ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

That structure in Chalong circle centre is to much. Very ugly and bombastic/pompous. Wait for the da...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

Are there no racing circuit areas in Thailand for this hobby? Organise races, have a police unit the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Harvey Law Corporation
China International Boat Show 2019
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
Express Carpet and Decor
777 Beach Condo
JW Marriott Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
Dan About Thailand
Thai Residential
HeadStart International School Phuket

 