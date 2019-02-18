PHUKET: Prapan Kanprasang, Chief of the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation Phuket office (DDPM-Phuket), has warned people to beware wildfires after blazes broke out at five separate locations across the island on Sunday (Feb 16).

By Eakkapop Thongtub

Tuesday 19 February 2019, 09:00AM

The fire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd in Thalang scorched about three rai of the coconut plantation. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The main fire finally brought under control was along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd, in Thalang.

“This year the dry s season has changed quickly. Hot weather and a lack of rain in areas can cause fires to spread easily, just like every year,” Mr Prapan said.

“Fires can easily start from people’s activities, such burning trash, dry grass and other things in fields. During weather like this, such fires can spread quickly,” he warned.

“Do not throw away cigarette butts in risk areas, such as dry grass. Also, please keep fire extinguishers in good condition at all times,” he said.

He also urged people who see any fire unattended and seemingly causing risk to life or property to call the 199 fire emergency hotline.

“In case of fire, people should use any fire extinguishers available to counter the fire while waiting for help to arrive. Local fire departments in Phuket will come deal with fires in their areas. We have teams of firefighters with equipment that can access where fires are and help people very quickly,” Mr Prapan said.

Regarding the small wildfire along the Cherng Talay – Baan Don Rd, in Thalang on Sunday, Sub Lt Suwarin Mrodmuang of the Cherng Talay Police said he was notified of the fire – amid a coconut plantation in Moo 4, Cherng Talay – at 4:30pm.

“I immediately informed the firefighters from Cherng Talay Tambon Administrative Organisation (OrBorTor) and Cherng Talay Municipality. The fire was spreading quickly,” Sub Lt Suwarin explained.

“Concerned that the fire would soon grow out of control, a total of eight fire trucks were called in, he said.

“It took all of them two hours to completely stop the fire,” Sub Lt Suwarin added.

“We are not sure what started the fire. Nobody knows how it happened yet,” he said, adding that the flames scorched about three rai of the plantation.

“Luckily, the firefighters stopped the fire before it got close to mansions, luxury villas and residents’ homes,” Sub Lt Suwarin noted.

– Additional reporting by Tanyaluk Sakoot