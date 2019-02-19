THE PAVILIONS PHUKET BRITISH INTERNATIONAL SCHOOL, PHUKET Kata Rocks
Login | Create Account Poll Currency Weather Facebook Youtube Search

Aircraft maintenance worker, 22, dies after motorbike hits parked bus

PHUKET: A 22-year-old man died after the motorbike he was riding slammed into the back of a bus parked by the side of the road on the main road to the airport early this morning (Feb 19).

Tuesday 19 February 2019, 12:47PM

The motorbike was still pinned into the back of teh bus when rescue workers arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

The motorbike was still pinned into the back of teh bus when rescue workers arrived. Photo: Eakkapop Thongtub

Lt Col Suphon Muangkai of the Thalang Police was informed of the accident at 5:15am.

Arriving at the scene with rescue workers, police found the white bus, with Saner Suwannachote emblazoned on its rear, parked by the side of the airport road (Route 4026) near the Thalang Technical College.

A black Honda Wave motorbike was still upright pinned into the back of the bus. On the ground beside it was the body of Rittichai Towkong, 22, of Moo 8, Thepkrasattri.

Of note, Mr Rittichai’s safety helmet was still fitted to the back of the bike for carrying while not wearing it.

The bus driver had fled the scene, but police found on the ground nearby a small bag containing the ID card for Adun Pitchanan, 60, from Tambon Tha Kham, in Palian, Trang.

Mr Adun presented himself at Thalang Police Station this morning, Col Suphon later confirmed to The Phuket News.

Splash Beach Club

Mr Adun explained that he parked the bus by the side of the road to sleep while waiting to pick up passengers at Phuket International Airport.

He told police that he was asleep in the bus when a loud noise woke him. He exited the bus and saw Mr Rittichai on the ground, apparently already dead. Fearful, he fled the scene.

Col Suphon noted that Mr Rittichai was an airplane maintenance staffer on his way to work at Phuket International Airport.

At this stage, police believe that Mr Rittichai was travelling at high speed and was unable to avoid hitting the bus after coming around a curve.

However, he added that officers had yet to conclude their investigation before deciding on whether to press any charges for the accident.

 

 

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

Comments Here:
Comments Left:
# Characters
Username:
Password:
E-mail:
Security:

Be the first to comment.

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Koh Yao islander, 19, dies in motorbike accident
Girl, 1 year old, dead after hit by Phuket tour bus
Fatal high-speed bypass accident was suicide bid by fleeing Phuket murder suspect, say police
Man dies as car slams into pickup making U-turn on bypass road
Still no charges for taxi driver who wiped out six vehicles, killed motorcyclist
Phuket lifeguard, 19, dies in motorbike crash
Still no charges over deadly collision in Chalong that killed two tourists
British man dies in motorbike crash on Phuket Muay Thai street, Soi Ta-iad
National New Year death toll rises despite lower accident numbers
Total six dead in Phuket during Seven Days of Danger New Year 2019
Phuket New Year road deaths hit six
Phuket New Year leaves four dead in five days
Phuket suffers first deaths of Seven Days campaign for New Year 2019
Phuket Opinion: Unlicensed to kill
Phuket Police ready for Seven Days of Danger for New Year 2019

 

Phuket community
Board vetoes ban on hazardous chemicals

Astonishing inability of reading and comprehending.No,it's not defending some careless handling ...(Read More)

Taxi blames oil spill for wipeout

This is funny, how can RTP charge a driver for this happening due to a oils spill on the road ( duri...(Read More)

Patong Police Chief: Leave your valuables at home

Who in their right mind (anywhere in the world) will leave a bag with that amount of cash unattended...(Read More)

Police probe launched after Chinese tourist suffers DCS in ‘try dive’

The outfit running the tour should have been fully aware of the existence of "SSS Hyperbaric Ch...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

Should be no problem for people who want to retire in Thailand, they just have to prove (not claim) ...(Read More)

Phuket Opinion: Fear and loathing in paradise

And if a person, for a sanitary emergency or for an accident needs to use part of the 400,000 baht, ...(Read More)

Koh Kaew OrBorTor tackles roadside dumping

Municipal refuse collection and recycling locations should be provided by every municipality. Somewh...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

What is the legal setting in Thailand regarding drugs/urine tests out there? When is it voluntarily ...(Read More)

Chalong Underpass makes breakthrough

That structure in Chalong circle centre is to much. Very ugly and bombastic/pompous. Wait for the da...(Read More)

Dozens of street racers, promoter arrested in Bangkok

Are there no racing circuit areas in Thailand for this hobby? Organise races, have a police unit the...(Read More)

 

Laguna Property
MontAzure
Blue Horizon WCGC 2019
JW Marriott Phuket
Thai Residential
Express Carpet and Decor
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Dan About Thailand
HeadStart International School Phuket
Laguna Phuket Marathon 2019
China International Boat Show 2019
777 Beach Condo
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Harvey Law Corporation

 