PHUKET XTRA - June 1 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket || Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand
Wednesday 1 June 2022, 07:42PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
These are the same rules that have already been in place. Governance for the sake of governance. ...(Read More)
"Time Ukraine startd rocketing Russian cities " Great idea Kurt ! Let them kill more inno...(Read More)
An before you know it America will invade, well, anybody!!...(Read More)
Because he pleaded guilty. I halved his initial 16 year sentence. ...(Read More)
Why so few years in prison after this brutaly murder ?...(Read More)
But the TAT tells us tourism has grown 10% since 2019. How can people in Patong, Phuket's touris...(Read More)
The present 'world order' is continues on stake. That Russia's intention is to destroy t...(Read More)
Not that it matters, the Thai's have managed to make face masks fashionable (so-called "dev...(Read More)
If Russian war criminal Putin gets Ukraine in hands, than next domino stone is Georgia, than next th...(Read More)
For continuing wallowing in self satistaction Phuket Officialdom is now addicted to regimental rulin...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.