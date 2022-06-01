Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

KANCHANABURI: A court in Kanchanaburi yesterday (May 31) convicted a British man of the 2014 murder of a woman whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase dumped in a river.

crimedeathmurder
By Bangkok Post

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 09:29AM

Shane Kenneth Looker was photographed at immigration when he entered Thailand in late 2014. He was convicted of the ‘body in a suitcase’ murder yesterday (May 31). Photo: Royal Thai Police

Shane Kenneth Looker was photographed at immigration when he entered Thailand in late 2014. He was convicted of the ‘body in a suitcase’ murder yesterday (May 31). Photo: Royal Thai Police

Shane Kenneth Looker was given an eight-year prison sentence for killing 27-year-old sex worker Laxami Manochat in a hotel room and disposing of her body, reports the Bangkok Post.

Police said the 51-year-old had been photographed with Laxami - nicknamed “Pook” - leaving a Bangkok go-go bar on Nov 1, 2014, before the pair were seen entering a hotel together.

Only Looker was seen leaving the premises, with a bellboy reporting his large bag was so heavy it took two people to carry it, and a hotel cleaner saying the room’s bedsheets were bloodstained.

“The defendant is found guilty of charges and sentenced to 16 years in jail but due to his confession, the court reduced his sentence by half to eight years without suspended jail term,” an official at the court in the western town of Kanchanaburi said.

Looker was ordered to pay compensation of just under B10 million plus interest to Laxami’s mother, as well as B2mn plus interest to the murdered woman’s daughter, another court official said.

Laxami’s dismembered corpse was found on Nov 6, 2014, in a suitcase loaded with stones and tossed into the Mae Klong River.

Thai Residential

Looker’s DNA was later discovered under her nails.

Kanchanaburi Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant on Jan 28, 2015, for “murdering and hiding, moving or destroying a body in order to conceal the death or cause of death”.

But the Briton - who laid low at his holiday home in the seaside resort of Hua Hin for weeks before taking a train over the border to Malaysia - had already hot-footed it to Spain.

Looker was detained in June 2017 on the party island of Ibiza by Spanish authorities acting on an international arrest warrant.

He spent years fighting an exhaustive legal battle against extradition, claiming he would be subject to inhumane treatment in Thailand.

Eventually the European Court of Human Rights rejected his challenge, after Thai authorities gave assurances he would not face the death penalty, and he was sent to the kingdom to face trial in July.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’
Thailand’s entry requirements from June 1
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy weather warning extended, Thailand data protection law to go into effect || May 31
Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo
Phuket prepares to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Pacific nations reject China security pact
Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket
Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November
No concern yet monkeypox will cause pandemic: WHO
Phuket marks 9 new COVID cases, no deaths
Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers
Ministry eyes cutting virus alert to Level 2
Phuket Muay Thai tourists have herpes, not monkeypox, says Governor
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains take their toll on Phuket, Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake || May 30

 

Phuket community
Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

Wissanu: "Need to stand our ground". ( hold back to the past). "Don't let the iss...(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

The conspiracy theorists are latching on to this one. Look out, change our numbers and the whole gov...(Read More)

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

Orders are only followed by those officers and officials who are not corrupt. Which means very few, ...(Read More)

Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo

Why would you be drinking alcohol on a balcony during such nasty weather conditions?...(Read More)

Woman drowns as pickup plunges into lake

Save your little money Christy , as you would loose the bet....(Read More)

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

Kurt: Have you told the Vice Governor this? You are seriously lacking in the public spiritedness req...(Read More)

Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket

I do remember that not many years ago the same order was given. Handing out 'orders' for the...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Karon Hilton Arcadia could very well transferred into into a renting apts location for retirees, plu...(Read More)

Hilton to no longer operate Phuket Arcadia

Nasa12@ the hotel isn’t going anywhere only the management company doesn’t mean the staff will l...(Read More)

Phuket heavy weather warning extended

Wind Guru is forecasting very bad weather for Layan Bay on Thursday evening and Friday early morning...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Devas Lounge
Brightview Center
Lean On Me Live Fest
QSI International School Phuket
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
Sinea Phuket
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News

 