Phuket field hospital at PRU closes

PHUKET: The field hospital set up at Phuket Rajabhat University to provide care and accommodation to people who had tested positive for COVID-19 has finally been closed.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 12:00PM

The end of the era was marked with a ceremony led by Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Deputy Director Padungkiat Utokasenee at the university yesterday morning (May 31).

Joining the event were Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) Vice President Thiwat Seedokbub, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham and Phuket Rajabhat University President Asst Prof Dr Hiran Prasarnkan.

The university had provided a venue to provide care for a total of 3,195 COVID patients suffering minor symptoms from August 2021 to March 2022, said Mr Padungkiat.

The university made available its Khun Lert Phokarak Conference Room and Khunying Kanchana Na Ranong meeting hall, together providing 285 beds with a common area In two zones, he added.

“The return of the area to PKRU [the university] at this time is a victory that Phuket people can overcome COVID-19 by relying on cooperation from all sectors ‒ and above all the sacrifice and dedication of doctors, nurses, government officials and members of the private sector to perform their duties as a team, and all the volunteers who have helped the people of Phuket in a timely manner to complete the mission and return happiness to the people of Phuket,” Mr Padungkiat said.