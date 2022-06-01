Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Phuket field hospital at PRU closes

Phuket field hospital at PRU closes

PHUKET: The field hospital set up at Phuket Rajabhat University to provide care and accommodation to people who had tested positive for COVID-19 has finally been closed.

COVID-19health
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 12:00PM

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

Photo: Phuket Rajabhat University

« »

The end of the era was marked with a ceremony led by Phuket Provincial Public Health Office (PPHO) Deputy Director Padungkiat Utokasenee at the university yesterday morning (May 31).

Joining the event were Phuket Provincial Chief Administrative Officer (Palad) Somprat Prabsongkram, Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation (PPAO) Vice President Thiwat Seedokbub, Vachira Phuket Hospital Director Dr Weerasak Lorthongkham and Phuket Rajabhat University President Asst Prof Dr Hiran Prasarnkan.

The university had provided a venue to provide care for a total of 3,195 COVID patients suffering minor symptoms from August 2021 to March 2022, said Mr Padungkiat.

MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET

The university made available its Khun Lert Phokarak Conference Room and Khunying Kanchana Na Ranong meeting hall, together providing 285 beds with a common area In two zones, he added.

“The return of the area to PKRU [the university] at this time is a victory that Phuket people can overcome COVID-19 by relying on cooperation from all sectors ‒ and above all the sacrifice and dedication of doctors, nurses, government officials and members of the private sector to perform their duties as a team, and all the volunteers who have helped the people of Phuket in a timely manner to complete the mission and return happiness to the people of Phuket,” Mr Padungkiat said.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death
DHSS and DSI to work on illegal surrogacy
Training inferno doused at Phuket airport
Power outage to affect Nai Harn
Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket
US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’
British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder
Thailand’s entry requirements from June 1
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy weather warning extended, Thailand data protection law to go into effect || May 31
Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo
Phuket prepares to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Pacific nations reject China security pact
Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket
Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November

 

Phuket community
Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

But the TAT tells us tourism has grown 10% since 2019. How can people in Patong, Phuket's touris...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

The present 'world order' is continues on stake. That Russia's intention is to destroy t...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

Not that it matters, the Thai's have managed to make face masks fashionable (so-called "dev...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

If Russian war criminal Putin gets Ukraine in hands, than next domino stone is Georgia, than next th...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

For continuing wallowing in self satistaction Phuket Officialdom is now addicted to regimental rulin...(Read More)

Thailand’s entry requirements from June 1

And still stubborn. Still that Thailand Pass. Would be great when TAT use her magic calculator and ...(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

... You get 3 different explanations. In Thailand 'misunderstandings' are ofren not just lie...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

If only they could do the same for cop-killers 'on the run'....(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

Wissanu: "Need to stand our ground". ( hold back to the past). "Don't let the iss...(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

The conspiracy theorists are latching on to this one. Look out, change our numbers and the whole gov...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Phuket Property
Subscribe to The Phuket News
Sinea Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Lean On Me Live Fest
Brightview Center
HeadStart International School Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential

 