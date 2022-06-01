Tengoku
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

Training inferno doused at Phuket airport

Training inferno doused at Phuket airport

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held a successful emergency drill yesterday (May 31) simulating an oil spill and fire near the airport’s runway.

Safetytransporttourism
By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 11:02AM

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

The fire drill at Phuket International Airport yesterday (May 31). Photo: AoT Phuket

« »

Phuket International Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode and Deputy General Manager for Operations and Maintenance Manat Sotharat were both on hand to oversee the exercise, which started at 10am in the fire pit next to the runway.

With flame roaring and black smoke billowing, firefighters approached the blaze and put it down. Then other emergency and medical teams joined the action providing help and care to ’victims’. The drill was deemed a success.

“Phuket International Airport is to conduct real-life fire drills four times a year to uphold the skills of the firefighters and have them ready to operate if an actual incident occurs,” said the airport in a Facebook post after the exercise.

The real-life fire drill concluded a series of events held last week, namely the ’First Aid Review’ on May 24 and the seminar on ’reporting and risk assessment for security personnel’ on May 25.

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Three arrested in connection with Russian woman’s death
Phuket field hospital at PRU closes
DHSS and DSI to work on illegal surrogacy
Power outage to affect Nai Harn
Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket
US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’
British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder
Thailand’s entry requirements from June 1
Phuket marks 12 new COVID cases, no deaths
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy weather warning extended, Thailand data protection law to go into effect || May 31
Russian woman dies in fall from Patong condo
Phuket prepares to celebrate Her Majesty the Queen’s birthday
Pacific nations reject China security pact
Crackdown ordered on drugs smuggled into Phuket
Phuket to host World’s Best Rice Award ceremony in November

 

Phuket community
Call for donations to maintain Patong food handouts

But the TAT tells us tourism has grown 10% since 2019. How can people in Patong, Phuket's touris...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

The present 'world order' is continues on stake. That Russia's intention is to destroy t...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

Not that it matters, the Thai's have managed to make face masks fashionable (so-called "dev...(Read More)

US to send Ukraine ‘advanced rocket systems’ to hit ‘key targets’

If Russian war criminal Putin gets Ukraine in hands, than next domino stone is Georgia, than next th...(Read More)

Face mask rule remains in effect in Phuket

For continuing wallowing in self satistaction Phuket Officialdom is now addicted to regimental rulin...(Read More)

Thailand’s entry requirements from June 1

And still stubborn. Still that Thailand Pass. Would be great when TAT use her magic calculator and ...(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

... You get 3 different explanations. In Thailand 'misunderstandings' are ofren not just lie...(Read More)

British man convicted of infamous ‘body in suitcase’ murder

If only they could do the same for cop-killers 'on the run'....(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

Wissanu: "Need to stand our ground". ( hold back to the past). "Don't let the iss...(Read More)

Wissanu rejects dumping Thai numbers

The conspiracy theorists are latching on to this one. Look out, change our numbers and the whole gov...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
Brightview Center
Phuket Property
QSI International School Phuket
Lean On Me Live Fest
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Sinea Phuket
Lambert Brothers Insurance Broker
HeadStart International School Phuket
Devas Lounge
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Thai Residential

 