Training inferno doused at Phuket airport

PHUKET: Phuket International Airport held a successful emergency drill yesterday (May 31) simulating an oil spill and fire near the airport’s runway.

By The Phuket News

Wednesday 1 June 2022, 11:02AM

Phuket International Airport General Manager Monchai Tanode and Deputy General Manager for Operations and Maintenance Manat Sotharat were both on hand to oversee the exercise, which started at 10am in the fire pit next to the runway.

With flame roaring and black smoke billowing, firefighters approached the blaze and put it down. Then other emergency and medical teams joined the action providing help and care to ’victims’. The drill was deemed a success.

“Phuket International Airport is to conduct real-life fire drills four times a year to uphold the skills of the firefighters and have them ready to operate if an actual incident occurs,” said the airport in a Facebook post after the exercise.

The real-life fire drill concluded a series of events held last week, namely the ’First Aid Review’ on May 24 and the seminar on ’reporting and risk assessment for security personnel’ on May 25.