PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: ’Dragon Temple’ gambling den prompts probe over police inaction |:| July 20

PHUKET XTRA - July 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Police investigations over ’Dragon Tiger’ gambling den |:| Death penalty upheld for gold-heist schoolmaster |:| Talks to alleviate Heroine’s Monument traffic |:| Thailand COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket


By Jean-Pierre Mestanza

Tuesday 20 July 2021, 06:36PM

Death penalty upheld for gold-heist schoolmaster
Talks to alleviate traffic at Heroines Monument underway
Phuket CIty Police investigated over ‘Dragon Tiger’ gambling den
Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox
Thai start-up to produce Subunit vaccine
Outrigger acquires three Thailand resorts
NATO joins condemnation of ‘malicious’ China cyber hacking
CCSA enacts travel curbs
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: New Phuket restrictions, Bangkok lockdown, Vaccine letter leak |:| July 19
Concern over conflicting COVID tests on Phuket Sandbox tourists
Electricity outage to affect Rawai
Police net 20 in fish fight gambling raid
New order confirms boat tours for Phuket Sandbox tourists
All flights out of Bangkok to be cancelled
Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

 

Phuket community
Phuket CIty Police investigated over ‘Dragon Tiger’ gambling den

The Ministry of Agriculture has offered the local politician a top position DUE to his eXtensive kno...(Read More)

Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox

Interesting how Israel always find a way to get on a Frontpage ,even in Covid times! Horst ...(Read More)

Police net 20 in fish fight gambling raid

@JohnC, guess we may presume that every raid/bust where politicians ( like a few days ago) and money...(Read More)

Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox

Wow, In 1 week time to foreign-thai couples married on Phuket island. I wish them a life long happy ...(Read More)

Submarine purchase worth B22.5bn put on ice

@Timothy, the in Australia convicted + 4 year prison time served Thai Minister, ex flour export ring...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

I give up. I can't keep up with all these complicated requirements that seem to change every we...(Read More)

Phuket officials ramp up COVID restrictions

@Christy Sweet, the ALQ hotel of Ms Stefanie is in Patong. She has no internet, a sim card was promi...(Read More)

Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox

“I have to thank the Phuket Sandbox for giving foreigners and Thai people living abroad a chance t...(Read More)

Israeli-Thai couple marry under Phuket Sandbox

Shirley the Gov has more important things to concentrate on in the current climate than a PR stunt a...(Read More)

All flights out of Bangkok to be cancelled

Phuket Sandbox now broken I arrived in the Phuket sandbox so I could travel on to Bangkok after 14 ...(Read More)

 

