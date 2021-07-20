PHUKET XTRA - July 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Police investigations over ’Dragon Tiger’ gambling den |:| Death penalty upheld for gold-heist schoolmaster |:| Talks to alleviate Heroine’s Monument traffic |:| Thailand COVID Update Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Tuesday 20 July 2021, 06:36PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
The Ministry of Agriculture has offered the local politician a top position DUE to his eXtensive kno...(Read More)
Interesting how Israel always find a way to get on a Frontpage ,even in Covid times! Horst ...(Read More)
@JohnC, guess we may presume that every raid/bust where politicians ( like a few days ago) and money...(Read More)
Wow, In 1 week time to foreign-thai couples married on Phuket island. I wish them a life long happy ...(Read More)
@Timothy, the in Australia convicted + 4 year prison time served Thai Minister, ex flour export ring...(Read More)
I give up. I can't keep up with all these complicated requirements that seem to change every we...(Read More)
@Christy Sweet, the ALQ hotel of Ms Stefanie is in Patong. She has no internet, a sim card was promi...(Read More)
“I have to thank the Phuket Sandbox for giving foreigners and Thai people living abroad a chance t...(Read More)
Shirley the Gov has more important things to concentrate on in the current climate than a PR stunt a...(Read More)
Phuket Sandbox now broken I arrived in the Phuket sandbox so I could travel on to Bangkok after 14 ...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.