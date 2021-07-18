27 arrested for gambling, illegal gathering

PHUKET: Phuket City Police together with officers of the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) arrested 27 gamblers including one “local politician” in a resort on Koh Sirey in Rassada yesterday (July 17).

COVID-19crime

By The Phuket News

Sunday 18 July 2021, 05:53PM

Under the command of Deputy Commissioner of the CIB Pol Maj Gen Jiraphop Phuridet and Phuket Provincial Police Commander Pol Maj Gen Pornsak Nuannu, the arrest was led by Maj Pittaya Thanawut of the CIB and Lt Col Sathit Nurit of the Phuket City Police.

Officers went to the sea-side resort and found 27 men and women playing baccarat. The gamblers were shocked and tried to flee but failed to do so.

Phuket City Police Chief Col Theerawat Liamsuwan revealed that the arrest came after police received a tip off in late June that there was a gambling group using the villa as gambling venue.

“Before this, investigation officers went to check the resort which turned out to be temporarily closed and partly under construction and did not find any gamblers,” he said.

“Then today (July 17), we went to the resort again and found 27 gamblers. Among the gamblers was a local politician. Offices also seized three gambling desks, chips, and computers,” Col Theerawat added.

All the gamblers were taken to Phuket City Police Station and charged with illegal gambling and having an illegal gathering under the Emergency Decree.

Additional reporting by Eakkapop Thongtub