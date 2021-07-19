The Phuket News
Police net 20 in fish fight gambling raid

Police net 20 in fish fight gambling raid

PHUKET: A raid by Phuket Provincial Police and Chalong Police saw 20 men arrested for gambling on fight fish and illegal possession of kratom leaves at a house in Soi Srikampol, Moo 7, Rawai, yesterday (July 18).

policecrime
By The Phuket News

Monday 19 July 2021, 04:56PM

Police arrested 20 gamblers in the raid. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Police arrested 20 gamblers in the raid. Photo: Phuket Provincial Police

Chalong Police, under the command of Col Sarawut Chuprasit, together arrested the suspects at about 1:30pm.

The 20 men were found with 10 fighting fish in five jars and 14 kratom leaves. Officers also seized B8,550 in cash and a notebook which was used to record the results of the fish fights.

The men were taken to Chalong Police Station and charged with illegally gathering under the emergency decree, illegal gambling and possession of a Category 5 drug. 

Phuket Provincial Police publicly posted that the arrest came after their commander, Maj Gen Pornsak Nuanoo, reminded officers at every police station on the island to frequently patrol areas under responsibility.  

Officers also asked for cooperation from local residents to strictly follow the disease control measures enacted into force by the Phuket provincial government.

