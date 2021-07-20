Talks to alleviate traffic at Heroines Monument underway

PHUKET: Authorities in Phuket today (July 20) confirmed that talks are underway in regards to easing the traffic flow at the Heroines Monument in Thalang.

constructiontourismtransport

By The Phuket News

Tuesday 20 July 2021, 04:14PM

The discussion took place at a meeting presided over by Phuket Vice Governor Pichet Panapong at Royal Phuket City hotel yesterday.

Talks centred around the need for the heavy traffic flow that passes by the Monument on a daily basis to be addressed. A potential construction project involving a revised intersection was confirmed as being raised.

V/Gov Pichet explained that the talks were initiated by the Department of Highways who are seeking to relieve the traffic problems and reduce the number of accidents that regularly occur in the area.

“Right now, there are many sections on the roads in Phuket where the traffic is jammed and accidents frequently happen,” V/Gov Pichet said.

“The Heroines Monument circle is certainly one of them,” he added.

V/Gov Pichet went on to say that alleviating traffic issues would also be a positive for when tourists return and present Phuket as a more enjoyable location to visit.

“The meeting addressed these issues and highlighted the necessity of a project to overcome the problems.

“It was important to listen to all points of view, from officials, from local residents. The key is establishing a dialogue built on cooperation with minimal negativity,” V/Gov Pichet concluded.

It was not confirmed when the next round of talks are scheduled for, how much the project may cost or when work could possibly start.

The Heroines Monument is situated on the roundabout located on the intersection point of Thepkrasattri Rd (Route 402) and the road to Pa Khlok (Route 4027), one of the busiest areas of road on the island.