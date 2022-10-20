British International School, Phuket
British International School, Phuket
The Phuket News
Window on Phuket Phuket News TV Phuket Live 89.5 Where to Eat
The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket

Login | Create Account | Search

Window on Phuket
Phuket News TV
The Phuket News
Where to Eat
Phuket Live 89.5
Login | Create Account      The Phuket News Novosti Phuket Khao Phuket
Poll | Currency | Weather | Facebook | Youtube | Search

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Delay for Patong Hill road repairs and landslides affect Phuket traffic || October 20

PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Delay for Patong Hill road repairs and landslides affect Phuket traffic || October 20

PHUKET XTRA - October 20 || Brought to you by @PVC Phuket Hosted by: Chris Howson || #Phuket #PhuketNews #Thailand


By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 October 2022, 06:38PM

Comment on this story

* Please login to comment. If you do not have an account please register below by simply entering a username, password and email address. You can still leave your comment below at the same time.

* (Not Hotmail/Outlook)
CAPTCHA

Be the first to comment.

 

Have a news tip-off? Click here

Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks
Weather warning remains in effect
Landslides continue to plague Phuket
TAT prepares new phase of subsidies
Phuket Town floodwaters, danger subsides
Vietnam Ambassador talks direct Phuket flights
Man robs convenience store at gunpoint near Provincial Hall
Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop
PHUKET XTRA: VIDEO: Heavy rains taking a toll on Phuket as floods continue throughout the island || October 19
Phuket Hotels Association, Living Waters unite for flood relief
Road over Patong Hill collapses
Phuket Town braces for floods as Bang Yai nears overflow
Drug arrests continue
Flood recovery efforts target hard-hit communities
COVID policy delays return of Chinese

 

Phuket community
Phuket police undergo drug tests, gun checks

It's always a good idea to have an organization police itself. I feel much better now. What fo...(Read More)

Landslides continue to plague Phuket

take care using the old road over the hill from Kamala, next to Keemala- there is a half lane closed...(Read More)

Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

if it anything like the Karon- Chalong road its will be years not months- this is a major engineerin...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

Sure the west coast beaches are fine but roads to them are flooded- and more rain is forecast next ...(Read More)

Demand for cheaper Phuket travel

"No bookings to Thailand in Europe until April 2023" What a load of BS. ...(Read More)

Man robs convenience store at gunpoint near Provincial Hall

Why are they covering up the arrested man's features from the camera? You name him and give his ...(Read More)

Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

Lucky the end of the monsoon season is upon us otherwise this would have to wait months to get even ...(Read More)

Drug arrests continue

Gee, what high profile arrests we see the boys in brown making. It must be embarassing to promote th...(Read More)

Patong Hill road repairs must wait for rain to stop

Wait rain to stop. Brainstorming, even a navy representive showed up. Outcome, without proper assess...(Read More)

Road over Patong Hill collapses

The collapsed part of Patong Hill road is the lane use by heavy slow uphill drivers. Busses, Tankers...(Read More)

 

AXA Insurance PCL
tile-it - Phuket’s Quality Tile Boutique
Phuket Property
Brightview Center
Blue Tree Phuket
Sinea Phuket
QSI International School Phuket
Thai Residential
CBRE Phuket
HeadStart International School Phuket
Subscribe to The Phuket News
MACNELS SHIPPING PHUKET
Laguna Phuket

 