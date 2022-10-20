British International School, Phuket
Weather warning remains in effect

Weather warning remains in effect

PHUKET: Despite the easing of heavy rains overnight and sunshine in places across Phuket today (Oct 20), the Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) this morning reissued its weather warning for Phuket.

weathermarinetransportSafety
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 October 2022, 01:24PM

The TMD warned of more scattered isolated thundershowers, though heavy rainfall is not expected to be as intense as the past week.

Rain is expected to fall on 80% of the area today, with winds gusting 20-40km/h.

Waves in the area will average twi to three metres high, reaching more than three metres in thundershower areas.

The warning, which still is to remain in effect until Saturday (Oct 22), warns people in the area to beware heavy rainfall and runoff causing flash floods and landslides.

C and C Marine

Operators of large vessels were ordered to proceed through the area with caution, whille all small boat operators were ordered to remain ashore while the warning is in effect.

The Southwestern Meteorological Center located near Phuket airport reported 103.1mm of rainfall in Mai Khao, 49.5mm in the Thalang town area, and 89.5mm of rainfall in Muang Phuket during the 24 hours from 7am yesterday (Oct 19)  to 7am today.

The centre reported 479.9mm of rainfall already for October.

The total rainfall for Phuket so far this year stands at 2348.8mm, the centre reported.

