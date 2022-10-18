British International School, Phuket
Thai rider wins World Jet Ski Championship

WATER SPORTS: Thailand’s national jet ski team were congratulated on their return to Bangkok last Friday (Oct 14) after Kiratikon Pewngam won the World Jet Ski Championship in the United States.

Water-Sports
By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 October 2022, 09:30AM

Kiratikon Pewngam (right) with Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports. Photo: SAT

Chanapa Fruit (right) with Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports. Photo: SAT

Pittipong Kiatkamolkul (right) with Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports. Photo: SAT

Photo: SAT

The team was welcomed at Suvarnabhumi Airport by Pipat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, Kongsak Yodmanee, Governor of the Sports Authority of Thailand (SAT) and Sanit Vorapanya, President of the Jet Ski Association of Thailand.

A total of 33 nations competed at the “WGP #1 World Series 2022” at Lake Havasu, Arizona on Oct 4 after two years of postponement due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Thai athletes Kiratikon Pewngam, Pittipong Kiatkamolkul and Chanapa Fruit competed in the 1100cc engine category across three separate races.

Kiratikon performed expertly in his three races to claim the overall championship with Pittipong finishing in 3rd place and Chanapa in 5th.

“I’m delighted to be able to win in this category that I class as my speciality,” Kiratikon said after securing his win. “Thank you to my coach Atthaphon Khunsa, my family and all the fans for all their support.”

Mr Kongsak said the win can help elevate the sport within Thailand and encourage the next generation of water sports enthusiasts to follow suit.

“Thailand has a strong track record in international jet ski competitions and a number of promising athletes coming through the ranks,” he said.

“At only 10 years of age, Nakara Silachai is the youngest athlete, while Nattanan Keenaphan is only a couple of years older and bother have won international youth titles recently.

“SAT together with the National Sports Development Fund is proud to support our jet ski athletes. Congratulations on all for thei achievements in the USA,” Kongsak concluded.

The next round of the Jet Ski World Championship is scheduled to take place in Pattaya between Dec 14-18 and it is hoped fans will turn out to cheer on the Thai competitors.

