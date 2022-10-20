Vietnam Ambassador talks direct Phuket flights

PHUKET: Increasing direct flights between Phuket and Vietnam were among the topics discussed at a meeting between the Vietnam Ambassador to Thailand, Phan Chi Thanh, and Phuket Governor Narong Woonciew yesterday (Oct 19), report officials.

tourismtransporteconomics

By The Phuket News

Thursday 20 October 2022, 09:45AM

Ambassador Thanh paid a courtesy call to Governor Narong at Phuket Provincial Hall to introduce themselves and build good relationships with each other, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).

Among those present for the meeting were Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri as well as former Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam.

After the meeting Governor Narong explained that the meeting included discussions about trade and investment between Phuket and Vietnam, and exchanging knowledge about tourism in Phuket

The talks were also part of preparations to promote tourism between Vietnam and Phuket, which was described as “in process”.

“We are in the process of proposing which provinces of Vietnam are suitable for building a good relationship between the two countries, and this includes Phuket,” Governor Narong said.

“The meeting also discussed the matter of promoting direct flights to Phuket to promote tourism as well,” he added.