Ambassador Thanh paid a courtesy call to Governor Narong at Phuket Provincial Hall to introduce themselves and build good relationships with each other, reported the Phuket office of the Public Relations Department (PR Phuket).
Among those present for the meeting were Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Phuket office Director Nanthasiri Ronnasiri as well as former Phuket Tourist Association President Bhummikitti Ruktaengam.
After the meeting Governor Narong explained that the meeting included discussions about trade and investment between Phuket and Vietnam, and exchanging knowledge about tourism in Phuket
The talks were also part of preparations to promote tourism between Vietnam and Phuket, which was described as “in process”.
“We are in the process of proposing which provinces of Vietnam are suitable for building a good relationship between the two countries, and this includes Phuket,” Governor Narong said.
“The meeting also discussed the matter of promoting direct flights to Phuket to promote tourism as well,” he added.
