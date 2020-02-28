PHUKET XTRA - February 28 || brought to you by PVCPhuket.com Killer airport cabbie still driving! |:| Tour guide 41st Thai virus patient |:| Outrage over rocks graffiti |:| Complaints over heroine’s head swap |:| Crash and burn driver |:| Hosted by: JP Mestanza || #Phuket
Friday 28 February 2020, 05:54PM
Have a news tip-off? Click here
PHUKET O.K. The brainstorming effort by this group must be at wits to come up with this policy. ...(Read More)
" Sometime silence speaks more than talking" Yes K.,you should stick to that more frequent...(Read More)
It should be forbidden that motor cycle-, taxi- and Van drivers have weapons with them while working...(Read More)
@ Gerry, wrong thinking, sir. Anyone living in Thailand may ask questions about education/skills/b...(Read More)
I use to love going to Phuket and I've been 4 times. After the last time I went in August 2019 I...(Read More)
How thai since 1998 can make each other's life miserable. One can't make it up....(Read More)
So they give the Chinese free entry without visas into the country and they turn around and charge a...(Read More)
Well, it is clear. 'All done' by Bangkok. Not by Patong police. Why not? The Patong police C...(Read More)
If he recovers, there should be criminal charges for his stupid, selfish, dangerous and negligent ac...(Read More)
I have always found Indian people to be polite, good humored and family orientated. They are also qu...(Read More)
Be the first to comment.